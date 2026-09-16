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India’s 2-wheeler exports to stay strong in FY27, growth may moderate sharply from FY28: Report

Two-wheeler exports from India have recorded a strong recovery in recent years. Export revenues grew at a 9% CAGR during FY2018-27 and 18% during FY2024-27, while export volumes rose at a 21.5% CAGR over FY2024-27, the report said.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
India’s 2-wheeler exports to stay strong in FY27, growth may moderate sharply from FY28: Report
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