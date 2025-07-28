India’s Best-Selling Electric Car Gets Costlier - Check Updated Price List

MG Windsor EV Price Hike: JSW MG Motor India has announced a price hike for its Windsor EV. Among the variants, only the top-end Essense Pro of the Windsor EV has seen a price hike of Rs 21,200. After the revision, the Windsor EV Essence Pro is priced at Rs 18.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing for the rest of the lineup remains unchanged. The electric MPV is offered in five variants: Excite, Exclusive, Essence, Exclusive Pro, and Essence Pro.

2025 MG Windsor EV Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Prices

Excite- Rs 13,99,800

Exclusive- Rs 15,04,800

Essence- Rs 16,14,800

Exclusive Pro- Rs 17,24,800

Essence Pro- Rs 18,31,000

Battery, Range And Charging Time

The MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38kWh LFP battery with prismatic cells and a 136bhp electric motor mounted on the front axle. This setup delivers a claimed range of 331km on a single charge. The top-end Pro variants come with a 52.9kWh battery pack, offering a longer ARAI-certified range of 449km.

This electric MPV comes with four driving modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. With a 45kW fast charger, the smaller battery can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 55 minutes. Full charging time using 3.3kW and 7.7kW AC chargers is about 14 hours and 6.5 hours, respectively.

The larger 52.9kWh battery takes 9.5 hours to fully charge with a 7.4kW AC charger and only 50 minutes to go from 20% to 80% using a 60kW DC fast charger. MG offers a lifetime battery warranty with unlimited kilometres for first-time owners.

The Windsor EV is currently India’s best-selling electric car. Since its launch in September 2024, JSW MG Motor India has sold 19,394 units in just 8 months. The newly added Pro variants are contributing further to its growing demand in India.