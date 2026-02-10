India’s cheapest 4×4 SUV in 2026: Priced at just Rs 12.32 lakh, 17 kmpl mileage, automatic options, latest tech features and more

India’s Cheapest 4×4 SUV in 2026: The demand for 4×4 vehicles in India is rising every day, as more buyers are choosing cars that are sporty and suitable for adventure driving. For buyers looking for a budget-friendly 4×4 SUV in India, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny stands out as the most affordable choice in 2026. With four-wheel-drive capability and rugged performance, the Jimny leads the market in the cheapest 4×4 car category in India today.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with a 4×4 system as standard, making it one of the few small SUVs in India with real off-road ability at a relatively low price. The price of the Jimny starts at around Rs 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom), which places it well below many other 4×4 options on sale. It delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.94 km/pl for the manual variant and 16.39 km/pl for the automatic variant.

Compared to competitors such as the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, and Mahindra Scorpio-N, the Jimny’s pricing is significantly lower for a true four-wheel-drive vehicle, offering buyers rugged SUV capability on a tighter budget.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Engine power and performance

Under the hood, the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers around 100–103 hp and 134 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

This engine setup provides a balance of city-friendly performance and off-road competence. The vehicle’s 4×4 drivetrain includes low-range gearing and traction control systems such as Hill Hold Assist and Hill Descent Control, which help it tackle uneven terrain with greater confidence. It comes with a 208-litre boot capacity, which can be expanded to 332 litres by folding the rear seats.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Interior

Inside, the Jimny has a simple and functional cabin designed for regular use and rough conditions. It is not as premium as larger SUVs, but the seats are comfortable, the controls are easy to reach, and visibility from the driver’s seat is clear, which helps in daily driving as well as off-road situations.

While it does not offer many high-end features, the Jimny comes with basic comforts such as air conditioning, a 9-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, and seating space suitable for four adults on most journeys.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Features

Unlike many budget SUVs in India, the Jimny comes with a proper 4×4 system that can be used when driving on difficult or uneven roads. It includes a low-range mode for tougher terrain, along with traction control to help maintain grip on loose surfaces.

Additional modern tech includes connectivity features compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (in higher variants).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Safety

It comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, an electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold and descent control, and brake LSD. However, it does not offer advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as lane departure warning or autonomous emergency braking.

Market position

With these specifications, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny continues to hold the title of India’s cheapest 4×4 SUV in 2026, combining rugged capability, practical features, and an affordable starting price of Rs 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom).