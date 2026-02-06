Advertisement
BEST 7 SEATER CAR

India’s cheapest 7-seater car: Price starts at just Rs 5.7 lakh, 20 km/l mileage, comfortable cabin, AMT options, 625 litres boot space and more

India's cheapest 7-seater car: The most affordable seven-seater car in India is the Renault Triber. It's price starts at around Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
India’s cheapest 7-seater car: Seven seater cars in India are preferred by families who need extra seating and look for affordable vehicles that combine space, comfort and economy. With rising demand for multi-purpose vehicles, several manufacturers now offer budget-friendly options that can seat seven passengers without costing too much. Here is a closer look at most affordable seven-seater cars in the Indian market: 

The most affordable seven-seater car in India is the Renault Triber, widely known as the cheapest seven-seater car. It's price starts at around Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a good choice for budget-friendly buyers. Despite its low price, the Triber offers practical features and flexible seating.

Beyond the Triber, other affordable seven-seater cars include the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which starts at around Rs 8.80 lakh, and the Mahindra Bolero Neo, priced from about Rs 8.69 lakh. These vehicles offer larger engines and more space but come at higher prices compared to the Triber. For example, the Ertiga features a 1.5-litre petrol engine with improved mileage and a more comfortable cabin. Its second-row seats are more adjustable, and the car includes additional safety and convenience features.

Under the hood, the Triber comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that delivers modest power and good fuel efficiency. The car is available with both manual and automated manual (AMT) gearbox options, catering to different driving preferences. Its third-row seats can be folded or removed to increase boot space to 625 litres.

(Also Read: From Punch EV to Brezza: 7 major car facelifts lined up for 2026 - Check full list)

Engine and performance

The petrol engine in the Triber produces around 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque, which is sufficient for city and highway driving for most families. Its lightweight design and economy-oriented setup help keep running costs low. It delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of up to 20 km/l for the manual petrol variant and 18.2 km/l for the automatic (AMT) variant.

Interior, exterior and features

Inside, the Triber prioritises space. It offers a flexible seating layout with modular second and third rows. The interior is simple but functional, and many variants include modern conveniences such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and air conditioning throughout the cabin.

Despite its compact size, the Triber features a tall stance, a wide front grille and sleek headlamps that give it a strong road presence. Roof rails and sculpted body lines add to its SUV-inspired look.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Renault Triber offers essential features that are now standard in the segment. These include dual front airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and rear parking sensors. Seatbelt reminders are also provided for front occupants. Higher variants come equipped with a rear-view camera to assist during parking.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

