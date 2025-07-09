India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Car: Let's imagine a 7-seater car at the price of a 5-seater model. How does that sound? Quite amazing, right? Well, there is one such car available in India that offers a 7-seater configuration at a very affordable price. You can buy it for the cost of a Maruti Swift, Tata Altroz, or other entry-level 5-seater cars. It's the Renault Triber. It serves as an affordable alternative to the MPVs like the Maruti Ertiga and the Maruti XL6.

The Renault Triber is currently India’s most affordable 7-seater and is all set to receive a facelift soon. The Renault Triber facelift will be launched on July 23, 2025. This marks its first major update since its launch in 2019. With some cosmetic changes and added features, it is expected to cost slightly more than the current model, but it will likely remain the cheapest 7-seater in the country.

The facelifted Triber has already been spotted testing on Indian roads several times. The spy images hint at a few cosmetic changes. It is likely to get sharper LED headlamps, a redesigned grille, updated bumpers, and new alloy wheels. The tail lamps are also expected to sport a revised design.

Inside, the facelifted Triber may feature a reworked cabin for a more premium feel. A new cabin theme and changes to the dashboard layout are expected. Additional features might include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, a branded sound system, and connected car tech.

Along with new features, the Triber facelift is expected to retain its existing features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry with push-button start, rear AC vents, and steering-mounted controls.

On the safety front, it might continue to offer six airbags as standard, along with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera with sensors.

No changes are expected under the hood. The Triber is likely to be powered by the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.