India’s cheapest cars with sunroofs: Prices start from just Rs 7 lakh, 20km+ mileage, 5 star safety, latest features and more

Sunroof cars: If you’re looking for a car with a sunroof and the latest features, then these vehicles might be a better choice for you. In India’s competitive budget segment, several cars now offer sunroofs priced around Rs 7 lakh. From hatchbacks to compact SUVs, here’s a look at the most budget-friendly cars with sunroofs that you can buy in 2026:

1. Hyundai i20

At the top of this list is the Hyundai i20, which is among India’s most affordable cars to offer a sunroof. This feature is available from the Magna MT trim, priced around Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and offers both manual and CVT gearbox options, along with a 10.25-inch infotainment system and safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and more. The real-world mileage of the Hyundai i20 Magna MT petrol ranges around 14-19 kmpl.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter micro-SUV offers a sunroof from its S Smart MT trim onwards, with prices starting slightly above Rs 7 lakh. Sharing its 1.2-litre petrol engine with the i20, the Exter also comes in CNG variants, making it one of the cheapest cars in India to offer a sunroof along with a CNG fuel option. Its ARAI-claimed mileage is around 19.4 kmpl.

3. Tata Punch

The Tata Punch features a sunroof from its Pure+S trim, with prices beginning at Rs 7.35 lakh. It comes with a single-pane electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, standard six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. With the 1.2-litre petrol engine, it offers a mileage of around 18-20 kmpl.

4. Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz hatchback offers a sunroof starting from the Pure S trim, with prices around Rs 7 lakh. It comes with petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrain options. The Tata Altroz Pure S trim includes a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a 360-degree camera system, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Tata Altroz Pure+S petrol manual trim delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of around 18-19 kmpl.

(Also Read: Should you buy new Tata Punch EV facelift? Check top 5 features in Rs 10 lakh price segment)

5. Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet with a sunroof is available in India, with prices starting from approximately Rs 7.70 lakh for the HTE(O) 1.2L petrol manual variant. It comes with a basic audio system, four speakers, and front power windows. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The Kia Sonet HTE(O) 1.2 petrol manual variant has an official ARAI-certified mileage of around 18.4 kmpl.