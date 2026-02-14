India’s cheapest CNG car with 34+ km mileage: Price will blow your mind; Check engine, features, safety and more

India’s cheapest CNG car: India is a market where many buyers prefer budget-friendly cars with good mileage and features. Also, with rising fuel costs and the growing demand for affordable daily travel solutions, CNG cars offer one of the lowest running costs among all fuel types. Among these, some of the most affordable CNG models in India today deliver over 30 km/kg mileage, which makes them ideal for daily city travel and long journeys.

According to recent data, several CNG cars in India deliver impressive fuel efficiency. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG sits on top with a claimed mileage of around 34.43 km/kg in CNG mode, making it one of the most fuel-efficient hatchbacks on sale. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG starts from Rs 5,97,900 (ex-showroom). It delivers 56.70 PS (41.7 kW) of power at 5,300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm.

Other models like the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG offer around 34 km/kg, while the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG delivers around 33.85 km/kg. All these cars are priced affordably, with ex-showroom prices starting roughly between Rs 5.7 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh, depending on the variant and city.

Engine and performance

These high-efficiency CNG cars are powered by small petrol engines adapted to run on compressed natural gas. For example, the Alto K10 and Wagon R use a 1.0-litre petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox, tuned for fuel economy rather than outright performance. While these engines are not designed for high speeds, they offer sufficient power for city driving and smooth traffic conditions, which is why most budget-conscious owners prefer them.

Features and comfort

Despite their low price tags, many CNG cars come with practical features suited for everyday use. Most offer basic comforts like air conditioning, power steering, front airbags, and music systems. Higher-spec variants may include touchscreen infotainment systems with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ABS with EBD for safety, and rear parking sensors. This balance of mileage and features makes them attractive for first-time car buyers and small families.

Safety

Safety is one of the most important factors, even in budget cars. Many models, such as those from Maruti Suzuki, score well in basic safety tests and include dual airbags, seat-belt reminders, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) as standard across variants. Buyers are advised to check GNCAP safety ratings and the availability of factory-fitted CNG kits before purchasing.

Why are CNG cars becoming popular?

CNG cars are becoming more popular in India due to significantly lower running costs, reduced emissions compared with petrol and diesel, and improved availability of CNG pumps in urban and semi-urban areas. For city commuters and budget-conscious buyers, these high-mileage CNG hatchbacks offer a compelling combination of efficiency, affordability, and practicality.