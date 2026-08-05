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India’s EV sales likely to grow 55 pc annually through 2034

India’s growth has outpaced global trends, where EV sales increased roughly 20 times- from 9.18 lakh in 2016 to 18.78 million in 2024, an official statement said.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
India’s EV sales likely to grow 55 pc annually through 2034
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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