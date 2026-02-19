India’s first electric car: Meet ‘Lovebird’ from 1993, which laid EV vehicles foundation in country

India’s first electric car: Today, India is a mass market for electric vehicles, with companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia, and MG Motor offering several EV models. Long before electric vehicles became common on Indian roads, a small two-seater car named ‘Lovebird’ quietly marked the beginning of the country’s EV journey. It is widely regarded as India’s first electric car, introduced at a time when the concept of battery-powered mobility was unknown to most people.

The Lovebird was developed in 1993 by Eddy Current Controls (India), in collaboration with Japan’s Yaskawa Electric Mfg. Co. The car was first showcased at the Auto Expo in New Delhi, where it attracted attention and even received a few awards. The Indian government supported the initiative and gave it approval, seeing it as a step toward cleaner mobility.

At a time when petrol and diesel vehicles dominated the roads, the Lovebird stood out as a bold experiment. It would not be wrong to say that the car was ahead of its time.

Lovebird specs

Production of the Lovebird took place in Chalakudy, Kerala, and Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. It was a compact two-seater powered by a direct current (DC) electric motor and a rechargeable lead-acid battery pack. Since battery technology was limited in the early 1990s, the car relied on lead-acid cells instead of modern lithium-ion batteries.

On a full charge, the Lovebird could travel up to 60 kilometres, making it suitable for short urban commutes. Charging the battery took around eight hours. The car featured a four-speed transmission, a reverse gear, and an electronic chopper system that helped control speed smoothly. However, it was restricted from climbing steep gradients above 15 degrees.

Why did it fail?

Despite its innovation, the Lovebird struggled in the market. Sales reportedly did not cross three digits. Limited charging infrastructure, frequent power cuts, and high costs made it difficult for buyers to accept electric cars in the 1990s. When government subsidies were withdrawn, the vehicle became even more expensive.

Although it did not achieve commercial success, the Lovebird laid the foundation for India’s EV journey - years before electric mobility became a mass priority for car manufacturers.