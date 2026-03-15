India’s first SUV car: Launched in 1991 with strong 1,948cc engine; priced at just Rs 5 lakh, it offered bold look, power steering and more

India’s first SUV car: India’s automobile industry has evolved rapidly over the decades, but one model which is widely recognised as the country’s first SUV is none other than the Tata Sierra. The iconic vehicle, launched in 1991, was built by Tata Motors and is considered one of the earliest sport utility vehicles produced in India. It was based on the Tata Telcoline pickup platform and became popular for its unique design and rugged performance.

When the Tata Sierra was launched in the early 1990s, its price was around Rs 5-6 lakh, depending on the variant and market conditions at the time. For many buyers, it offered an SUV-like experience at a comparatively affordable price.

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Tata Sierra 1991: Engine and performance

The Tata Sierra was powered by a 2.0-litre (1,948cc) diesel engine that produced around 68 horsepower. Later, a more powerful 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine was introduced, producing around 90 hp of power. The engine was mated to a G76 5-speed manual transmission. The vehicle was known for its strong build and ability to handle rough roads, which suited Indian driving conditions.

Tata Sierra 1991: Exterior design

One of the most noticeable features of the 1991 Sierra was its design. It had a three-door body style and large fixed rear glass windows that gave it a distinctive appearance. The high ground clearance, wide body, and bold front grille enhanced its bold SUV look.

Tata Sierra 1991: Interior and comfort

Inside, the Sierra offered a spacious cabin for its time. The vehicle had comfortable seats, electrically powered windows, air conditioning, an adjustable steering wheel, and a tachometer. The large rear glass panel also made the cabin feel brighter and more open compared to many vehicles of that era.

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Tata Sierra 1991: Features and technology

For the early 1990s, the Sierra came with several modern features. These included power steering and an improved dashboard design. Though these features are basic by today’s standards, they were considered advanced when the vehicle was launched.

Tata Sierra 1991: Safety

Safety equipment in the Sierra was relatively simple compared to modern SUVs. It had a strong ladder-frame chassis and a sturdy body structure, which provided durability and basic protection for passengers during travel.

Even though production ended in 2003, the Tata Sierra 1991 is an important part of India’s automobile history. It paved the way for future SUVs and shaped the country’s growing interest in utility vehicles.