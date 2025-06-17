India’s Largest Automobile In-Plant Railway Siding Starts Operation

Manesar/New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, inaugurated India’s largest automobile in-plant railway siding at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar facility. The railway siding starts operation with a total dispatch capability of 450,000 vehicles at full capacity.

Registered under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the Manesar railway siding has been developed as part of the 126 Km Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) running from Sonipat to Palwal in the state of Haryana.

Spread over 46 acres inside the MSIL Manesar facility, the railway siding features a fully electrified corridor having 4 full-length tracks for rakes and 1 track for engine escape, totaling 8.2 km of track length.

The siding also includes a two-floor station building, a dedicated pathway for guards and drivers along the tracks, advanced electronic train interlocking, and more.

Models manufactured at MSIL’s Gurugram and Manesar facilities will be dispatched to 17 hubs from this railway siding serving 380 cities across India.

Port locations of Mundra and Pipavav, used by the Company for exports, will also be served. The project has been executed by a joint venture company, Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation Ltd (HORCL).

Maruti Suzuki, in an official statement, said, "Under the joint venture, MSIL has committed to invest INR 3,250 million (325 crore) in developing HORC. Additionally, MSIL has invested about INR 1,270 million (127 crore) towards internal yard development."

"Overall, MSIL’s total investment is about INR 4,520 million (452 crore)," it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are very happy that India’s largest automobile in-plant railway siding is inaugurated today at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar facility."

"Aligned to the PM’s GatiShakti National Master Plan, the company’s second in-plant railway siding facility signifies a landmark achievement in its green logistics journey,” he further said.