India’s Most Fuel-Efficient CNG Car - Check Top 10 Mileage 'Kings'

Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient CNG Cars In India: While CNG cars cost more than petrol ones, the savings on running costs make them a smart pick for daily city use. Therefore, CNG cars are increasingly becoming popular among mileage- and budget-conscious buyers. Here's a look at the top 10 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India, ranked from the lowest mileage to the highest (claimed figures).

10. Tata Punch CNG (26.99km/kg)

The Tata Punch CNG comes with a 1.2L petrol-CNG engine, delivering a claimed mileage of 26.99km/kg. Prices range from Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 10.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

9. Hyundai Exter CNG (27.10km/kg)

The Exter CNG uses a 1.2L petrol engine with a mileage of 27.10km/kg. It's priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 9.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

8. Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor CNG (28.51km/kg)

Both cars are powered by a 1.2L petrol engine. They return 28.51km/kg. The Fronx CNG is priced between Rs 8.54 lakh and Rs 9.40 lakh, while the Taisor CNG is available at Rs 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. Maruti Baleno/Toyota Glanza CNG (30.61km/kg)

These siblings come with a 1.2L petrol-CNG engine. Both deliver 30.61km/kg. The Baleno costs Rs 8.48 lakh to Rs 9.41 lakh, while the Glanza ranges between Rs 8.81 lakh and Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. Maruti S-Presso CNG (32.73km/kg)

Powered by a 1.0L petrol engine, the S-Presso returns 32.73km/kg. Prices range from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Maruti Swift CNG (32.85km/kg)

The Swift CNG, with its 1.2L petrol unit, delivers 32.85km/kg. It's priced between Rs 8.20 lakh and Rs 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Maruti Dzire CNG (33.73km/kg)

The only sedan on this list, the Dzire CNG, returns 33.73km/kg with its 1.2L petrol engine. Prices range between Rs 8.79 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Maruti Alto K10 CNG (33.85km/kg)

The Alto K10 is the most affordable CNG car here, with prices starting at Rs 5.90 lakh. It offers an impressive mileage of 33.85km/kg (ex-showroom).

2. Maruti Wagon R CNG (34.05km/kg)

A long-time favourite, the Wagon R CNG delivers 34.05km/kg. Prices start at Rs 6.69 lakh and go up to Rs 7.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

1. Maruti Celerio CNG (34.43km/kg)

Topping the list is the Celerio CNG, with a claimed mileage of 34.43km/kg. Priced from Rs 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it's the most fuel-efficient CNG car you can buy in India right now.