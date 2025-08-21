Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2949529https://zeenews.india.com/auto/india-s-most-fuel-efficient-cng-car-check-top-10-mileage-kings-2949529.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

India’s Most Fuel-Efficient CNG Car - Check Top 10 Mileage 'Kings'

Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient CNG Cars In India: While CNG cars cost more than petrol ones, the savings on running costs make them a smart pick for daily city use. Therefore, CNG cars are increasingly becoming popular among mileage- and budget-conscious buyers.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India’s Most Fuel-Efficient CNG Car - Check Top 10 Mileage 'Kings'

Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient CNG Cars In India: While CNG cars cost more than petrol ones, the savings on running costs make them a smart pick for daily city use. Therefore, CNG cars are increasingly becoming popular among mileage- and budget-conscious buyers. Here's a look at the top 10 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India, ranked from the lowest mileage to the highest (claimed figures).

10. Tata Punch CNG (26.99km/kg)
The Tata Punch CNG comes with a 1.2L petrol-CNG engine, delivering a claimed mileage of 26.99km/kg. Prices range from Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 10.17 lakh (ex-showroom). 

9. Hyundai Exter CNG (27.10km/kg)
The Exter CNG uses a 1.2L petrol engine with a mileage of 27.10km/kg. It's priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 9.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

8. Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor CNG (28.51km/kg)
Both cars are powered by a 1.2L petrol engine. They return 28.51km/kg. The Fronx CNG is priced between Rs 8.54 lakh and Rs 9.40 lakh, while the Taisor CNG is available at Rs 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. Maruti Baleno/Toyota Glanza CNG (30.61km/kg)
These siblings come with a 1.2L petrol-CNG engine. Both deliver 30.61km/kg. The Baleno costs Rs 8.48 lakh to Rs 9.41 lakh, while the Glanza ranges between Rs 8.81 lakh and Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. Maruti S-Presso CNG (32.73km/kg)
Powered by a 1.0L petrol engine, the S-Presso returns 32.73km/kg. Prices range from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Maruti Swift CNG (32.85km/kg)
The Swift CNG, with its 1.2L petrol unit, delivers 32.85km/kg. It's priced between Rs 8.20 lakh and Rs 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Maruti Dzire CNG (33.73km/kg)
The only sedan on this list, the Dzire CNG, returns 33.73km/kg with its 1.2L petrol engine. Prices range between Rs 8.79 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Maruti Alto K10 CNG (33.85km/kg)
The Alto K10 is the most affordable CNG car here, with prices starting at Rs 5.90 lakh. It offers an impressive mileage of 33.85km/kg (ex-showroom).

2. Maruti Wagon R CNG (34.05km/kg)
A long-time favourite, the Wagon R CNG delivers 34.05km/kg. Prices start at Rs 6.69 lakh and go up to Rs 7.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

1. Maruti Celerio CNG (34.43km/kg)
Topping the list is the Celerio CNG, with a claimed mileage of 34.43km/kg. Priced from Rs 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it's the most fuel-efficient CNG car you can buy in India right now.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK