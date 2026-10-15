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  • /India’s passenger vehicle wholesales rise 21.8 pc to 4.54 lakh units in Sep: SIAM

India’s passenger vehicle wholesales rise 21.8 pc to 4.54 lakh units in Sep: SIAM

Earlier in October, the industry data showed that the domestic electric vehicle market scaled its highest-ever monthly record in September with total retail sales reaching 3,33,634 units, up 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
India’s passenger vehicle wholesales rise 21.8 pc to 4.54 lakh units in Sep: SIAM
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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India’s passenger vehicle wholesales rise 21.8 pc to 4.54 lakh units in Sep: SIAM
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