India’s Top 10 Best Selling SUVs In November 2025: Creta Falls Behind As Tata Steals The Show - Full List

India's Top-Selling SUVs In November 2025: The SUV market is growing rapidly. Currently, SUVs account for more than 50 percent of total car sales in India. In November 2025, the Tata Nexon recorded strong sales and became India's best-selling SUV. It secured the top spot on the sales chart by selling a total of 22,434 units (including ICE and EV). Here is the list of India's top 10 selling SUVs in November 2025.

India's Top-Selling SUVs In November 2025

1. Tata Nexon- 22,434 units

2. Tata Punch- 18,753 units

3. Hyundai Creta- 17,344 units

4. Mahindra Scorpio- 15,616 units

5. Maruti Fronx- 15,058 units

6. Maruti Brezza- 13,947 units

7. Maruti Victoris- 12,300 units

8. Kia Sonet- 12,051 units

9. Hyundai Venue- 11,645 units

10. Maruti Grand Vitara- 11,339 units

The Tata Nexon topped the chart with 22,434 units sold in November 2025. This is a big jump from 15,329 units a year ago, giving it 46 percent YoY growth. Right behind it was the Tata Punch, which continues to attract strong demand. It sold 18,753 units, up from 11,779 units same month last year.

The Hyundai Creta slipped to third place. It sold 17,344 units, compared to 15,452 units in November 2024. In fourth place, the Mahindra Scorpio recorded 15,616 units, marking 23 percent growth year-on-year.

Maruti Suzuki secured the next three spots. The Fronx sold 15,058 units, showing a small 1 percent YoY growth. The Brezza sold 13,947 units, but its sales dropped by 7 percent. The newly launched Victoris continued to perform well with 12,300 units sold.

Kia Sonet also witnessed strong sales with 12,051 units, up from 9,255 units in November 2024. That’s a 30 percent jump. The newly updated Hyundai Venue sold 11,645 units. The Maruti Grand Vitara followed with 11,339 units, slightly higher than 10,148 units in the corresponding month last year.