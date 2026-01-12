India’s Top 25 Best-Selling Cars In December 2025: Baleno Tops Chart, Scorpio Beats Creta - Full List
Best-Selling Cars: The Indian automobile industry witnessed another strong month in December 2025, driven by GST cuts, strong year-end demand, attractive festive offers and year-end discounts.
India's Best-Selling Cars In December 2025: The Indian automobile industry witnessed another strong month in December 2025, driven by GST cuts, strong year-end demand, attractive festive offers and year-end discounts. More than 3.7 lakh cars were sold in India last month. The Maruti Baleno emerged as the top-selling car in December 2025. The premium hatchback was followed by the Maruti Fronx and the Tata Nexon. Maruti Suzuki models continued their strong run, with the Dzire, Swift, Brezza, and Ertiga securing the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th spots on the sales chart, respectively.
India’s Top-Selling 25 Cars In December 2025
1. Maruti Baleno- 22,108
2. Maruti Fronx- 20,706
3. Tata Nexon- 19,375
4. Maruti Dzire- 19,072
5. Maruti Swift- 18,767
6. Maruti Brezza- 17,704
7. Maruti Ertiga- 16,586
8. Tata Punch- 15,980
9. Mahindra Scropio (Classic + N) - 15,885
10. Maruti Wagon R- 14,575
11. Hyundai Creta- 13,154
12. Maruti Eeco- 11,899
13. Maruti Alto- 10,829
14. Mahindra Bolero- 10,611
15. Hyundai Venue- 10,322
16. Toyota Innova + Hycross- 9,901
17. Mahindra XUV 3XO- 9,422
18. Kia Sonet- 9,418
19. Mahindra Thar- 9,339
20. Maruti Grand Vitara- 8,597
21. Toyota Hyryder- 7,022
22. Toyota Glanza- 6,451
23. Maruti Victoris- 6,210
24. Tata Tiago- 5,826
25. Hyundai Exter- 5,612
Mahindra Scorpio Beats Hyundai Creta
Notably, the Mahindra Scorpio (both Classic and N models combined) surpassed the Hyundai Creta by a significant margin of 2,731 units. Mahindra sold 15,885 units of the Scorpio in December 2025, while Hyundai managed to sell 13,154 units of the Creta.
Top Selling Car In Dec 2025: Maruti Baleno
Maruti Baleno is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.10 lakh, ex-showroom. The lineup consists of 9 variants: Sigma, Delta, Delta AMT, Delta CNG, Zeta, Zeta AMT, Zeta CNG, Alpha and Alpha AMT.
It is equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. This engine also comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The CNG version is available only with a manual transmission.
