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India sold over 31,000 electric cars in a single month - Tata holds the top spot

India's electric car market had another strong month in June 2026. A total of 31,823 electric cars were retailed during the month, according to FADA registration data.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
India sold over 31,000 electric cars in a single month - Tata holds the top spot
Image Credit: India sold over 31,000 electric cars in a single month - Tata holds the top spot

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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