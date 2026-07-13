/India sold over 31,000 electric cars in a single month - Tata holds the top spot

New Delhi: India's electric car market had another strong month in June 2026. A total of 31,823 electric cars were retailed during the month, according to FADA registration data. That's a massive 107.75 percent growth compared to 15,318 units sold in June 2025. Month-on-month sales also grew 19.27 percent from 26,682 units in May 2026.
Tata Motors holds the top spot
Tata Motors remained India's largest electric car brand in June, retailing 12,187 units. That's a 126.73 percent jump compared to June 2025 and a 17.86 percent increase over May 2026. With a 38.30 percent market share, Tata continues to lead the EV segment by a significant margin, powered by consistent demand across its Punch EV, Nexon EV and Harrier EV.
Mahindra and MG complete the top three
Mahindra came in second with 7,766 units, growing 121.06 percent year-on-year and 25.06 percent month-on-month. The company now holds 24.40 percent of the EV market, driven by strong demand for its Born Electric EVs like BE 6 and XEV 9e.
JSW MG Motor finished third with 5,861 units, registering 24.94 percent year-on-year growth and 17.60 percent month-on-month growth. MG captured an 18.42 percent market share, continuing its solid run in the electric SUV space led by the Windsor EV.
Maruti Suzuki and others
Maruti Suzuki took fourth place with 1,919 units, marking its first full year of retail EV sales since the launch of the e Vitara. VinFast followed with 1,404 units as the Vietnamese brand continues to grow its India retail network.
BYD retailed 873 units, up 51.30 percent year-on-year. BMW sold 497 units, more than doubling its EV sales with a 105.37 percent jump over June 2025. Kia retailed 449 electric vehicles, Hyundai sold 352 units, and Mercedes-Benz accounted for 234 units.
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