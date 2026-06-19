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India-UK FTA explained ahead of July 15 implementation: Here's how British cars are about to get more affordable

By the fifth year of the India-UK FTA, tariffs across all ICE vehicle categories are scheduled to fall to just 10 percent.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
India-UK FTA explained ahead of July 15 implementation: Here's how British cars are about to get more affordable
Image Credit: India-UK FTA explained ahead of July 15 implementation: Here&#039;s how British cars are about to get more affordable

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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