India-UK FTA impact begins: Range Rover now Rs 75 lakh cheaper - Check new prices

Mumbai: In a big move for luxury car buyers, Jaguar Land Rover India has reduced prices of select Range Rover models ahead of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The price cut applies to CBU (Completely Built-Up) models imported from the UK. The biggest highlight is a reduction of up to Rs 75 lakh, making the high-end SUV more accessible than before. The revised prices are effective immediately.

Massive price cut

With this price revision, the Range Rover SV now costs Rs 3.50 crore (ex-showroom), down from Rs 4.25 crore. That's a massive price cut of Rs 75 lakh. Similarly, the Range Rover Sport SV has become cheaper by Rs 40 lakh. It has been repriced from 2.75 crore to Rs 2.35 crore. This move significantly improves the value proposition of these flagship luxury SUVs.

Why have prices been reduced

The price cut comes in anticipation of the upcoming India-UK FTA, which is expected to lower import duties on vehicles imported from the UK. According to the company, this step reflects its customer-first approach and aims to make its premium models more accessible in India.

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Official statement

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, "In anticipation of the India-UK FTA being implemented, we are pleased to extend its benefits to our clients. The updated pricing of Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV underscores our customer-first approach and commitment to building long-term relationships with our clients."

"We're confident that this FTA will allow more clients to experience the highly desirable and aspirational SV portfolio, and further strengthen the JLR India growth story," he further said.

What about other Range Rover models?

Not all models are affected by this price change. Locally manufactured vehicles like the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar and Discovery Sport will continue with the same pricing.

Similarly, models like Defender and Discovery will also remain unchanged. This is because they are manufactured in Slovakia and are not covered under the India-UK FTA.

Added benefits and updates

Along with the price cut, the Range Rover SV now also gets added value. It comes with SV Ultra Metallic paint options in both gloss and satin finishes as standard for the first time.