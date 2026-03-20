India weather today: Is your car ready to go out on rainy days? 5 road safety tips to follow during bad weather

India weather today: Going out in the car during rainy days is fun and enjoyable, but it can turn risky if your vehicle isn’t ready for the bad weather. Wet roads, low visibility, and sudden waterlogging make driving more challenging than usual. Here are a few simple checks before heading out that can significantly reduce the chances of accidents and breakdowns.

Tyres and brakes

Tyres play an important role in maintaining grip on wet roads. Worn-out tyres increase the risk of skidding and hydroplaning, where the car loses contact with the road surface. Make sure the tread depth is adequate and tyre pressure is correct according to your vehicle type. Brakes are also very crucial—if they feel less responsive or make unusual noises, they should be inspected immediately.

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Wipers and lights

Heavy rain can severely limit visibility. Functional windshield wipers are essential to keep the glass clear. If they leave streaks or make noise, it’s time to replace them. Headlights, tail lights, and indicators should also be working properly, as they help you see and be seen by other drivers in poor weather conditions.

Battery and electricals

Rainy weather can affect your car’s electrical systems. A weak battery may fail unexpectedly, especially if it has been in use for several years. Check battery terminals for corrosion and ensure all electrical components, including power windows and defoggers, are functioning smoothly.

(Also Read: Going on road trip by car on rainy days? 7 things to keep in mind for safe journey; 5th one is ignored by many)

Fluid levels and engine health

Ensure that essential fluids such as engine oil, coolant, and windshield washer fluid are at recommended levels. Water entering the engine bay can cause serious damage, so it’s important to avoid driving through deep waterlogged areas whenever possible.

Emergency kit

You must keep an emergency kit in your car; it is a smart move during the monsoon months. Items like a flashlight, basic tools, a first-aid kit, and a phone charger can be extremely helpful in case of breakdowns or delays.

With weather conditions bad in North India today, taking these precautions can make your journey safer. A well-maintained car not only reduces risks but also gives drivers greater confidence on rain-soaked roads.