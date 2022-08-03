The Ministry of Road Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) has been monitoring the continuous rise in road accidents in India. A total of 52,448 road accidents occurred under the 'hit and run' category in the country in 2020. MoRTH shared a full analysis on its official website stating how the maximum number of such accidents took place on National Highways. As a step toward spreading road safety awareness, MoRTH took to Twitter where it shared the road safety advice for safe and smooth driving.

When you have the awareness of the road safety rules, then you start driving safely. Here we are, presenting some road safety advice for safe and smooth driving.#SadakSurakshaJeevanRaksha pic.twitter.com/qMp9gjshXY — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) August 2, 2022

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said there were 57,987 such cases in 2019 and 69,822 in 2018. He said the government has notified a new scheme as 'Compensation to Victims of Hit & Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022', under which it made provisions to enhance compensation in case of hit and run motor accident from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 for grievous hurt and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,00,000 in case of death. The implementation of this scheme is pan-India, the minister added.

What safety measures have been taken by the Road Transport Ministry to reduce accidents?

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said the road ministry provides for Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement of Road Safety mandates that the state government shall ensure that appropriate electronic enforcement devices are placed at high risk and high-density corridors on National Highways and State Highways.

According to the minister, the provision of an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) is envisaged in high traffic density corridors.

(With inputs from PTI)