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Indian airlines see stronger international traffic in June despite fuel headwinds: Report

Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) remained broadly unchanged on a year-on-year basis at 13.3 billion, while Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) eased 2 per cent year-on-year as airlines moderated capacity.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Indian airlines see stronger international traffic in June despite fuel headwinds: Report
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Indian airlines see stronger international traffic in June despite fuel headwinds: Report
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