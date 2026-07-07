Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Indian auto industry sees best June ever, retails over 25.5 lakh units at 21.83 pc growth

Indian auto industry sees best June ever, retails over 25.5 lakh units at 21.83 pc growth

Passenger vehicle (PV) retails were the standout at 4,10,853 units, up 28.63 per cent on-year and 2.05 per cent on-month — the best June ever.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
Indian auto industry sees best June ever, retails over 25.5 lakh units at 21.83 pc growth
Image Credit: Indian auto industry sees best June ever, retails over 25.5 lakh units at 21.83 pc growth

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Indian auto industry sees best June ever, retails over 25.5 lakh units at 21.83 pc growth
Auto news2 min ago
2
Kylian Mbappe12 min ago
3
Amarnath Yatra17 min ago
4
Robert Pattinson28 min ago
5
Kerala32 min ago