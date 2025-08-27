Indian Motorcycle Launches 8 New Scout Bikes In India - Prices Start At Rs 12.99 Lakh

Indian Scout Range Details: American bikemaker, Indian Motorcycle, has launched its entire Scout range in India. The line-up includes eight models with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The range is split into two engine options: the smaller 999cc Sixty models and the bigger 1,250cc models.

The Sixty family has three bikes: Scout Sixty Classic, Scout Sixty Bobber and Sport Scout Sixty. All three share the same chassis and 999cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine that makes 85hp and 88Nm. The difference lies in styling.

The Classic gets a traditional look, the Bobber has a stripped-back and blacked-out design, while the Sport features a headlight fairing, taller bars, and a sportier stance. These bikes use a 5-speed gearbox, which is quite rare today.

Moving up, the 1,250cc models include Scout Classic, Scout Bobber, Sport Scout, Super Scout and 101 Scout. The Classic, Bobber and Sport follow the same design as the smaller Sixty versions.

The Super Scout adds a touring flavour with a tall windscreen and leather saddlebags. The range-topping 101 Scout is the most performance-focused with USD forks, twin rear shocks and Brembo monoblock calipers.

Its engine makes 111hp and 109Nm, compared to the 105hp and 108Nm of torque in the four other 1,250cc Scout bikes. All models get multiple trims.

The Sixty bikes are offered in Standard and Limited trims. Standard trim packs dual-channel ABS, LED lights and a digi-analogue display. The Limited trim adds traction control, three riding modes, cruise control, more colour options and a USB charger.

The 1,250cc Scouts (except the 101) also get a Limited and Tech trims, featuring a 4-inch TFT touchscreen with navigation, keyless ignition and more. Prices for the Scout line-up range from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 16.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model-Wise Prices

Scout Sixty Bobber- Rs 12.99 lakh

Sport Scout Sixty- Rs 13.29 lakh

Scout Sixty Classic- Rs 13.42 lakh

Scout Bobber- Rs 13.99 lakh

Scout Classic- Rs 14.02 lakh

Sport Scout- Rs 14.09 lakh

101 Scout- Rs 15.99 lakh

Super Scout- Rs 16.15 lakh

The only real rivals to the Indian Scout models are Harley-Davidson’s Sportster range, priced between Rs 13.51 lakh and Rs 16.71 lakh.