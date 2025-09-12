India's 10 Best-Selling SUVs In August 2025: SUVs are in high demand, with more buyers leaning toward them than ever. Last month, in August 2025, the Hyundai Creta continued to dominate the SUV sales chart, selling 15,924 units. If you are curious to know more about the top 10 best-selling SUVs in India for August 2025, you are in the right place. The full list of India's top 10 best-selling SUVs in August 2025 is as follows:

Top 10 Best-Selling SUVs In August 2025 In India

1. In August 2025, the Hyundai Creta remained the top-selling SUV in India, with 15,924 units sold, which, however, is a 5% drop compared to August 2024, when it sold 16,762 units.

2. Coming in second was the Tata Nexon, which saw good growth. It sold 14,004 units in August 2025, up 14% from 12,280 units in August 2024.

3. The Maruti Brezza followed in third place, but it faced a big decline in sales. It sold 13,620 units, down by 29% from 19,190 units a year earlier.

4. For the fourth position, the Maruti Fronx remained steady with 12,422 units sold, almost the same as the 12,387 units in August 2024.

5. The Tata Punch saw a significant drop in sales. It sold 10,704 units in August 2025, compared to 15,643 units in August 2024, a 32% decline.

6. The Mahindra Scorpio also experienced a fall in sales. It sold 9,840 units, down 29% from 13,787 units in the previous year.

7. The Toyota Hyryder showed strong growth. It sold 9,100 units in August 2025, a 39% increase over the 6,534 units sold in August 2024.

8. The Hyundai Venue faced an 11% decline, selling 8,109 units in August 2025, compared to 9,085 units in August 2024.

9. The Kia Sonet’s sales dropped by 23%, from 10,073 units in August 2024 to 7,741 units in August 2025.

10. Interestingly, the Mahindra Thar recorded the highest growth in the list. It sold 6,997 units in August 2025, up a huge 64% from 4,268 units in the same month last year.