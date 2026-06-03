India's 10 most fuel-efficient CNG cars: One gives over 34km/kg mileage

With several manufacturers moving away from small diesel engines, CNG cars have emerged as a popular choice among buyers looking for lower running costs and better fuel efficiency. If you also prioritize mileage, here's a look at the 10 most mileage-friendly CNG cars currently on sale in India. The list is arranged from least to most fuel-efficient based on claimed figures.

10. Tata Punch CNG

Price: Rs 6.75 lakh - Rs 10.60 lakh

Claimed mileage: 26.99km/kg

The Tata Punch is available with a twin-cylinder CNG setup across multiple variants. Power comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol-CNG engine. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

9. Hyundai Exter CNG

Price: Rs 7.00 lakh - Rs 9.42 lakh

Claimed mileage: 27.10km/kg

Hyundai offers the Exter CNG in several variants with a dual-cylinder setup. It uses a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a factory-fitted CNG kit and a 5-speed manual transmission.

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8. Maruti Fronx CNG & Toyota Taisor CNG

Fronx price: Rs 7.79 lakh - Rs 8.59 lakh

Taisor price: Rs 8.24 lakh

Claimed mileage (both): 28.51km/kg

The Fronx and Urban Cruiser Taisor share the same mechanical package, including a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox. Both compact crossovers claim a fuel efficiency figure of 28.51km/kg.

7. Maruti Baleno CNG & Toyota Glanza CNG

Baleno price: Rs 7.70 lakh - Rs 8.60 lakh

Glanza price: Rs 8.17 lakh - Rs 9.14 lakh

Claimed mileage (both): 30.61km/kg

Both models offer over 30km/kg mileage. These premium hatchbacks use the same 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine found in the Fronx and Taisor but deliver higher claimed efficiency. Both are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

6. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG

Price: Rs 4.62 lakh - Rs 5.12 lakh

Claimed mileage: 32.73km/kg

The S-Presso CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a factory-fitted CNG kit. It is available in LXi (O) and VXi (O) trims and comes only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

5. Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Price: Rs 7.45 lakh - Rs 8.39 lakh

Claimed mileage: 32.85km/kg

The Swift CNG uses Maruti Suzuki's new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine. Offered in VXi, VXi (O) and ZXi trims, the hatchback is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

Price: Rs 8.03 lakh - Rs 9.04 lakh

Claimed mileage: 33.73km/kg

The Dzire is the only sedan to make this list. It shares its engine and transmission with the Swift CNG but edges ahead in fuel efficiency. The CNG option is available in VXi and ZXi variants.

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3. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG

Price: Rs 4.82 lakh - Rs 5.32 lakh

Claimed mileage: 33.85km/kg

One of India's most affordable cars also ranks among the most fuel-efficient. The Alto K10 CNG uses the same 1.0-litre engine as the S-Presso and comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG

Price: Rs 5.89 lakh - Rs 6.42 lakh

Claimed mileage: 34.05km/kg

The Wagon R CNG is available in LXi and VXi trims and comes with a 1.0-litre petrol-CNG engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

Price: Rs 5.98 lakh

Claimed mileage: 34.43km/kg

Claiming the top spot is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG. Despite being larger than the Alto K10 and S-Presso, the hatchback delivers the highest claimed fuel efficiency of any CNG car currently on sale in India. The CNG option is offered exclusively in the VXi variant and uses the same 1.0-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.