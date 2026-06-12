India's 5 cheapest electric cars: You can even own one under Rs 7 lakh; here's the full list

Electric cars have come a long way in India. They are no longer a novelty or a second-car purchase. First-time buyers are choosing EVs with confidence, and it's easy to see why. Running costs are dramatically lower than petrol or diesel cars, and if you have access to home or office charging, an EV makes complete sense for daily urban use. Here are the five most affordable electric cars you can buy in India today, all under Rs 15 lakh.

1. Tata Tiago EV | Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

The Tiago EV is the most affordable electric car in India right now. It comes in two battery options: a 19.2 kWh pack with a claimed range of 226 km and a 24 kWh pack claiming 285 km. Power outputs are 61 hp with 110 Nm and 75 hp with 114 Nm, respectively. For city driving, this is hard to beat at the price.

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2. MG Comet EV | Rs 7.63 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

The Comet is a compact two-door city car that's ideal for tight urban spaces. It uses a 17.3 kWh battery with a claimed range of 230 km. Power stands at 42 hp and 110 Nm. It's not built for highways, but for navigating congested city traffic, it works very well.

3. Tata Punch EV | Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh

The Punch EV offers the best range in this list by a significant margin. The smaller 30 kWh battery claims 375 km, while the larger 40 kWh pack with higher-density prismatic cells claims an impressive 468 km. Power ranges from 88 hp to 129 hp, while torque remains at 154 Nm.

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4. Citroen eC3 | Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.26 lakh

The eC3 uses a 29.2 kWh battery with a claimed range of 320 km. It produces 57 hp and 143 Nm of torque. The eC3 has a practical hatchback form factor and a no-fuss ownership experience, making it a solid pick if you want something different from the Tata lineup.

5. Tata Tigor EV | Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

The Tigor EV is the only sedan on this list. It packs a 26 kWh battery with a claimed range of 315 km and produces 75 hp with a healthy 170 Nm of torque. If you need a boot, four proper doors, and a traditional sedan shape in an EV under Rs 15 lakh, this is your only option.