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India's auto retail sales jump 31.8 pc in September to record high: FADA

The industry recorded its best-ever September across five of the six vehicle categories, while the first half of FY27 also saw record retail sales of 1,55,12,319 units, up 20.77% year-on-year.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
India's auto retail sales jump 31.8 pc in September to record high: FADA
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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India's auto retail sales jump 31.8 pc in September to record high: FADA
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