In the passenger vehicle segment, electric retail sales jumped 83.1 per cent year-on-year to 32,928 units. Their market share rose to nearly 8 per cent from 5 per cent in July last year. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) continued to lead the electric passenger vehicle market with sales of 13,678 units, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at 7,742 units and JSW MG Motor India at 5,689 units.