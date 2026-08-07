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India's auto sector posts record 3.28 lakh EV retail sales in July: FADA

In the passenger vehicle segment, electric retail sales jumped 83.1 per cent year-on-year to 32,928 units.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
India's auto sector posts record 3.28 lakh EV retail sales in July: FADA
Image Credit: India's auto sector posts record 3.28 lakh EV retail sales in July: FADA

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India's auto sector posts record 3.28 lakh EV retail sales in July: FADA
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