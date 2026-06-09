India's best-selling car in May 2026 isn't an SUV: Winner may surprise you

New Delhi: Edging ahead in a closely fought market where SUVs continued to trail closely behind, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire took the top spot in May 2026 car sales, with 24,546 units dispatched during the month. The sedan recorded a 36 percent year-on-year growth, showing consistent demand even as SUVs continue to dominate multiple segments.

The latest version of the Dzire comes with updated styling, improved features and a stronger safety package compared to its earlier model. It is equipped with Maruti’s 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine and also comes with a factory-fitted CNG option, which continues to attract buyers looking for lower running costs.

Fronx and Ertiga keep Maruti’s momentum strong

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The Maruti Suzuki Fronx followed in second place with 20,686 units sold. The crossover has built a strong position in Maruti’s Nexa lineup. It is offered with both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options and is available in petrol as well as CNG versions. The model posted a 52 percent year-on-year rise and supported by its coupe-style SUV design and urban appeal.

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In third place, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continued its dominance in the MPV segment with 20,350 units. The three-row model is a common choice for both families and commercial users. It comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with petrol and CNG options and recorded a 26 percent growth over last year.

Tata Punch and Nexon maintain strong SUV presence

Tata Motors held fourth place with the Punch range, including the EV version, which reported 20,208 units in May 2026. The micro-SUV continues to perform well due to its compact size and strong safety reputation that is backed by a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. The model posted a 54 percent year-on-year increase.

The Tata Nexon followed in fifth place with 19,100 units. Offered across petrol, diesel, CNG and electric variants, it is one of the most diverse product lines in the compact SUV space. It recorded a 46 percent year-on-year growth because of its wide engine lineup and feature set.

Baleno leads growth in top 10

With 18,396 units sold, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno stood out as one of the faster-moving models in the top 10 list for May 2026. It registered a 58 percent year-on-year increase, the highest among the top 10 cars. The premium hatchback continues to perform strongly in the Nexa network and offers features such as a heads-up display, 360-degree camera and connected tech features.

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Wagon R and Swift continue strong hatchback demand

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was a consistent performer with 18,076 units. Known for its tall-boy design and practical cabin space, it continues to attract buyers in both petrol and CNG formats. The model posted a 30 percent year-on-year growth.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift secured the eighth position with 17,519 units. The latest generation comes with refreshed styling and the new Z-Series petrol engine aimed at improving fuel efficiency. It recorded a 24 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Scorpio and Creta complete the top 10

Mahindra Scorpio, including both Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, recorded 15,774 units. The SUV continues to perform well in semi-urban and rural markets, posting a 10 percent year-on-year rise.

The Hyundai Creta rounded off the list with 15,253 units. The updated model now comes with revised styling, ADAS features and an improved cabin layout. It is offered with petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines, along with an electric version and saw a 3 percent growth over last year.

Market trend shows balanced demand

The May 2026 sales data reveals a fairly even spread in demand across sedans, hatchbacks and SUVs, with Maruti Suzuki holding a strong position across segments while Tata, Mahindra and Hyundai continue to be competitive in the SUV space.