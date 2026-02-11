India's longest-range electric car: 850+ range, 10-80% charge in 31 mins, 56-inch screen, ADAS, 360-degree camera and whatnot - Priced at Rs...

India's longest-range electric car: The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 currently holds the title of the electric car with the longest driving range in India. According to the latest figures, this luxury electric sedan delivers an ARAI-claimed range of 850 km. However, real-world ranges are typically lower, around 600–650 km. It can travel up to 700 km on a single charge under WLTP test conditions and can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 31 minutes when connected to a 200 kW DC fast charger, according to company specifications.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Price and powertrain

The EQS 580 is positioned in the premium luxury segment, with prices in India starting from around Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). The car uses a 107.8 kWh battery pack and a dual-motor setup that delivers strong performance, producing around 523 hp and 855 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Exterior

On the outside, the EQS 580 looks sleek and futuristic. It features a smooth, curved silhouette with aerodynamic design elements that help reduce drag and improve efficiency. The LED headlamps, large alloy wheels, and flush door handles give it a modern, premium appearance that stands out on Indian roads.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Interior

Inside, the EQS 580 offers a luxury cabin with high-end materials such as leather upholstery, real wood trim, and ambient lighting. It comes with the MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system (over 56 inches) that stretches across the dashboard, combining advanced navigation, entertainment, and connectivity features. Passengers also get spacious seating with good comfort for long drives.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Performance

Apart from its long driving range, the EQS 580 delivers smooth acceleration because of its electric powertrain. The large battery pack also supports fast charging, allowing the vehicle to be recharged in less time when connected to compatible high-power chargers. Its range and performance figures make it suitable for long-distance highway travel as well as daily urban use.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Safety

Safety is a key focus in the EQS 580. It comes with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more

However, the price of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 places it among the most expensive electric cars in the country, costing more than many other EVs as well as several petrol and diesel vehicles.

At the same time, charging infrastructure is a concern in India. Like many long-range electric vehicles in India, the availability of reliable fast-charging stations is still limited in several regions. This may affect the convenience of long-distance travel, especially in areas where compatible high-speed chargers are not easily accessible.

While the EQS 580 leads in range, other EVs in India also offer long distances on a single charge, such as the Tesla Model Y Long Range with about 661 km and the Kia EV6 with around 663 km on a single charge.