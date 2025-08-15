2025 Tata Punch EV Details: Tata Motors has rolled out two major updates for the Punch EV, India's most affordable electric SUV. The first one is new colour options. It receives two new colour schemes - Pure Grey and Supernova Copper. Existing colour options continue, including Fearless Red, Empowered Oxide, Daytona Grey, Seaweed and Pristine White.

Updated Charging System

Another significant upgrade is in its charging system, which now supports faster charging. The Punch.ev now charges at a rate of 1.2C, enabling customers to charge their EV from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 40 minutes and add 90 km worth of range in 15 minutes, using a 50kW DC fast charger. No other changes have been made to the vehicle.

Battery Options

Tata Punch EV continues to offer two battery options, a 25kWh and a 35kWh, with a claimed range of 315km and 421km (MIDC range), respectively. For home charging, the 3.3kW and 7.2kW chargers are available. The Punch EV LR variants generate 122 hp and 190Nm, while the Standard variants produce 82hp and 114Nm of torque.

Key Features

10.25-inch Infotainment display by Harman

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Wireless smartphone charger

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

360-degree camera

Blind spot monitor

Leatherette seats

Ventilated front seats

Arcade.ev – app suite

Powered ORVMs with auto fold function

Air purifier with AQI display

Auto-dimming IRVM

Front and rear centre armrest

Keyless entry and go

Leather-wrapped steering

Sunroof

3 drive modes

Hill descent control

Electronic parking brake with autohold

LED projector headlamps with follow me home function

Front fog lamps with cornering function

Sequential indicators

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Tata Punch.ev is currently priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom). While MG Windsor EV and Comet EV are top competitors of Punch EV, the Nexon EV and Tata Tiago EV are also among its popular rivals.