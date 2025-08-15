India's Most Affordable Electric SUV Gets Faster Charging And New Colours - Details
2025 Tata Punch EV: Tata Motors has rolled out two major updates for the Punch EV, India's most affordable electric SUV.
2025 Tata Punch EV Details: Tata Motors has rolled out two major updates for the Punch EV, India's most affordable electric SUV. The first one is new colour options. It receives two new colour schemes - Pure Grey and Supernova Copper. Existing colour options continue, including Fearless Red, Empowered Oxide, Daytona Grey, Seaweed and Pristine White.
Updated Charging System
Another significant upgrade is in its charging system, which now supports faster charging. The Punch.ev now charges at a rate of 1.2C, enabling customers to charge their EV from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 40 minutes and add 90 km worth of range in 15 minutes, using a 50kW DC fast charger. No other changes have been made to the vehicle.
Battery Options
Tata Punch EV continues to offer two battery options, a 25kWh and a 35kWh, with a claimed range of 315km and 421km (MIDC range), respectively. For home charging, the 3.3kW and 7.2kW chargers are available. The Punch EV LR variants generate 122 hp and 190Nm, while the Standard variants produce 82hp and 114Nm of torque.
Key Features
10.25-inch Infotainment display by Harman
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Wireless smartphone charger
10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
360-degree camera
Blind spot monitor
Leatherette seats
Ventilated front seats
Arcade.ev – app suite
Powered ORVMs with auto fold function
Air purifier with AQI display
Auto-dimming IRVM
Front and rear centre armrest
Keyless entry and go
Leather-wrapped steering
Sunroof
3 drive modes
Hill descent control
Electronic parking brake with autohold
LED projector headlamps with follow me home function
Front fog lamps with cornering function
Sequential indicators
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Tata Punch.ev is currently priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom). While MG Windsor EV and Comet EV are top competitors of Punch EV, the Nexon EV and Tata Tiago EV are also among its popular rivals.
