India's New Best-Selling SUV: It beats Creta and Punch, and it's not Brezza or Scorpio; Available with petrol, diesel, CNG & EV powertrains

India's Best-Selling SUV In January 2026: The love for SUVs among Indian customers is growing. The demand is high. Currently, the SUV segment accounts for over 50% share in India's passenger car market. While Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the market in January 2026, Tata Motors overtook both Mahindra and Hyundai, securing 2nd position in terms of sales. Tata Nexon emerged as the top-selling SUV, leaving Creta and Punch behind by significant margins.

Tata Nexon (ICE + EV) sold 23,365 units in January 2026, up from 15,397 units in the same month of the previous year, claiming the top position on the sales chart. With this volume, Nexon has not only become the highest-selling SUV but also the top-selling model across the categories. Notably, the second most-selling SUV in January 2026 is also a Tata - the Punch.

Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In January 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tata Nexon (ICE + EV)- 23,365 units

Maruti Dzire- 19,629 units

Tata Punch- 19,257 units

Hyundai Creta- 17,921 units

Maruti Ertiga- 17,892 units

Maruti Swift- 17,806 units

Maruti Brezza- 17,486 units

Maruti Baleno- 16,782 units

Mahindra Scorpio (N + Classic)- 15,542 units

Maruti Victoris- 15,240 units

Top 10 Best-Selling SUVs In January 2026

Tata Nexon- 23,365 units

Tata Punch- 19,257 units

Hyundai Creta- 17,921 units

Maruti Vitara Brezza- 17,486 units

Mahindra Scorpio (N + Classic)- 15,542 units

Maruti Victoris- 15,240 units

Maruti Fronx- 13,353 units

Hyundai Venue- 12,413 units

Maruti Bolero- 11,841 units

Kia Sonet- 10,998 units

As shown in the list above, the Nexon sold 4,108 and 5,444 units more than the Punch and Hyundai Creta, respectively. While the Creta is a more expensive, mid-size SUV, it remains competitive against the smaller, more affordable Nexon and Punch.

Together, the Nexon and Punch sold over 42,600 units.

Best Selling SUV: Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is one of the few SUVs that are being offered in both ICE and EV powertrains. While the Nexon ICE (petrol, diesel & CNG) is priced from Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh, its EV version costs between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.