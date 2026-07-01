New Delhi: Electric passenger vehicle registrations in India nearly doubled in April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), rising nearly 90 per cent year-on-year to 82,737 units as consumers increasingly opted for battery-powered vehicles, according to Vahan registration data.
Registrations increased from 43,710 units in the corresponding quarter last year, with industry executives attributing the surge to improved ownership economics for electric vehicles amid elevated fuel prices during the West Asia conflict.
The momentum remained strong throughout the quarter, with registrations rising from 24,963 units in April to 27,320 units in May and further to 30,454 units in June.
Tata Motors registered 32,283 electric passenger vehicles during the quarter, up 104 per cent from 15,794 units a year earlier. It reported total passenger vehicle sales of 63,083 units in June, up 69 per cent from 37,237 units in the year-ago month.
For the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), passenger vehicle sales rose 46 per cent year-on-year to 1,82,574 units. Electric vehicle sales more than doubled to 14,800 units in June from 5,228 units a year earlier, while Q1 EV sales surged 112 per cent to 34,467 units.
Mahindra & Mahindra has nearly doubled its registrations to 20,112 units from 10,144 units in the year-ago period.
However, Hyundai Motor India's electric passenger vehicle registrations declined to 1,386 units from 2,142 units a year earlier.
Industry executives said the increase in petrol, diesel and CNG prices during the West Asia conflict encouraged more buyers to consider electric vehicles, whose running costs remained largely stable despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices.
The rise in EV registrations also comes against the backdrop of vehicle price revisions announced by several automakers in recent months, citing higher input costs, commodity prices and operational expenses.
Effective July 1, Tata Motors increased prices of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models, by up to 1.5 per cent. The company also raised prices of its commercial vehicle range by up to 2.5 per cent, with the extent of the increase varying across models and variants.
Earlier, Hyundai Motor India announced a price increase of up to Rs 12,800 across its vehicle range.
Maruti Suzuki India also raised prices by up to Rs 30,000 across its model portfolio, while Mahindra & Mahindra increased prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicles by up to 2.5 per cent, with an average hike of around 1.6 per cent across models.
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