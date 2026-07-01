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India's passenger EV registrations rise 90 pc in Q1 FY27

The momentum remained strong throughout the quarter, with registrations rising from 24,963 units in April to 27,320 units in May and further to 30,454 units in June.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
India's passenger EV registrations rise 90 pc in Q1 FY27
Image Credit: India&#039;s passenger EV registrations rise 90 pc in Q1 FY27

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