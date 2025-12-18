Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997593https://zeenews.india.com/auto/indias-passenger-vehicle-retail-soars-22-post-gst-reforms-report-2997593.html
NewsAutoIndias Passenger Vehicle Retail Soars 22% Post GST Reforms: Report
AUTO NEWS

India's Passenger Vehicle Retail Soars 22% Post GST Reforms: Report

India’s passenger vehicle industry posted strong year‑on‑year gains in wholesale and retail volumes in November 2025, driven by sustained post‑festive demand, recent GST rate cuts and the winter wedding season, a report said on Thursday.

|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 04:15 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's Passenger Vehicle Retail Soars 22% Post GST Reforms: ReportImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: India’s passenger vehicle industry posted strong year‑on‑year gains in wholesale and retail volumes in November 2025, driven by sustained post‑festive demand, recent GST rate cuts and the winter wedding season, a report said on Thursday. The report from ICRA said that retail sales grew 22 per cent year‑on‑year in November but eased 29 per cent from October’s festive peak.

The wholesale volumes rose 19 per cent YoY to 4.1 lakh units as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) maintained production to meet demand. The ratings agency forecasted FY26 wholesale volume growth of 1–4 per cent, supported by steady demand, GST cuts, new model launches, and sustained momentum.

For the eight months of FY2026, wholesale growth stood at a modest 3.6 per cent YoY versus 6.1 per cent for retail, the report said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Inventory levels improved to 44–46 days by November 2025 from 60 days at the end of September, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association data, aided by stronger retail offtake.

Utility vehicles held a 67 per cent share of passenger vehicle volumes in November, down from 69 per cent in October, while mini, compact and super‑compact segments revived after GST cuts.

A recent report said that during November, three-wheeler sales in India grew 21.3 per cent to 71,999 units, and two-wheeler sales jumped 21.2 per cent to 19,44,475 units.

The report said continued supportive policy reforms and improved market sentiments would drive this growth trajectory well into 2026.

Scooter sales grew a robust 29.4 per cent to 7,35,753 units, reflecting strong urban demand. Motorcycle sales increased 17.5 per cent to 11,63,751 units, supported by steady rural and semi-urban buying. Sales of three-wheelers grew 24.6 per cent to 59,446 units in November, largely driven by passenger carriers.

Goods carriers grew 10.9 per cent, reaching 10,874 units, as per the data. Meanwhile, passenger vehicle exports from India were driven by strong global demand, especially from markets in the Middle East and Latin America.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gurgaon air pollution
Viral Video Of DLF Camellias 'Vanishing' In Smog Triggers A Debate In Gurgaon
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 18-12-2025: Karunya Plus KN-602 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
UP Police
Up Man Kills Parents, Dismembers Bodies, Dumps Their Remains In River
PM Modi
PM Modi Interacts With Students In Muscat During His Visit To Oman
Maharashtra Railways
The Fascinating Story Of Only Railway Station Shared By Two States
Technology
India's Annual Telecom Exports Jump Up By 72% In Last 5 Years
Technology
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched At Rs...; 10050mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display & More
Delhi flight status
Delhi Flight Disruptions: Air India, IndiGo, And SpiceJet Issue Advisories
Himachal Pradesh
Passengers Narrowly Escaped In Himachal Dalhousie As Van Rolls Downhills
KISS student death
KISS Student Death: Police Allege Murder Over Spilt Dal, 8 Officials Arrested