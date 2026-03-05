India's retail vehicle sales surge by 25.62% at 24.09 lakh units in Feb

New Delhi: India’s retail vehicle sales registered a strong 25.62 per cent year-on-year growth at 24.09 lakh units in the month of February -- surpassing the previous best February of 2024, the Federation ‌of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Thursday.

The growth was broad-based across almost all segments. On an annual basis, the two-wheeler segment grew by 25.02 per cent, three-wheelers by 24.39 per cent, passenger vehicles by 26.12 per cent and commercial vehicles by 28.89 per cent, reflecting healthy demand across both personal mobility as well as economic activity-driven segments.

FADA estimated that dealer sentiment would remain largely positive for March, with 75.51 per cent of dealers expecting growth, while 19.90 per cent foresee a stable market and only 4.59 per cent anticipate a decline.

Tractors continued their strong run with a sharp 36.35 per cent growth in February, emerging as the fastest-growing category during the month.

The only segment that did not set a fresh February record was construction equipment, which saw a marginal decline of 1.22 per cent YoY.

“Overall, the strong performance during the month indicates that the policy-led confidence in the market, particularly following GST 2.0, is now translating into sustained demand across multiple vehicle segments,” said FADA.

Two-wheeler retails continued their strong momentum, reaching 17,00,505 units, up 25.02 per cent. Dealers attributed this performance to improved rural liquidity following good crop outcomes, attractive marketing schemes and better affordability post GST revisions.

Commercial vehicle retails in February stood at 1,00,820 units, registering a strong 28.89 per cent YoY growth. Dealers across regions reported improved freight availability, steady e-commerce activity and infrastructure-linked demand supporting fleet additions, said the report.

Passenger vehicle retails stood at 3,94,768 units, registering a strong 26.12 per cent YoY growth. The momentum remained broad-based with urban markets growing 21.12 per cent while rural markets surged 34.21 per cent, indicating a strong continued demand beyond metros.

The sharper rural growth is particularly encouraging as it is supporting the sale of small cars, even as SUVs and utility vehicles continue to drive overall volumes, said the report.