India's SUV market has a new leader, but only by a razor-thin margin

Fronx vs Punch vs Nexon Sales: Spanning models under 4 metres, India’s sub-compact SUV segment continued its climb in May 2026 with total sales of 1,17,889 units. The category moved up from 98,966 units in the same month last year, recording a 19.12% year-on-year rise and adding 18,923 units to the tally.

What stood out in May 2026 was how close the top end of the segment is. The top three models were separated by a very small margin and together controlled more than half the market.

Fronx takes the lead, but by a thin margin

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The Maruti Suzuki Fronx led the segment in May 2026 with 20,686 units. It sold 13,584 units in the same month last year, a jump of 52.28% and an increase of 7,102 units year-on-year. Its share of the segment stood at 17.55% and kept it ahead in a market where competition is closely stacked.

However, the lead was far from comfortable. The Tata Punch, including its EV version, followed with 20,208 units. The model posted one of the highest jumps in the segment with 53.87% growth over last year’s 13,133 units. The difference between Fronx and Punch stood at only 478 units.

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Nexon holds third, pushes top trio beyond half share

In third place, the Tata Nexon, along with its EV variant, recorded 19,100 units. It rose by 45.85% compared to 13,096 units in May 2025 by adding over 6,000 units in a year.

Together, Fronx, Punch and Nexon contributed 59,994 units and accounted for only over 50% of total sub-compact SUV sales in May 2026. This concentration shows how the segment is increasingly being driven by a small group of high-volume models.

Mixed month for the rest of the field

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza came in fourth with 13,425 units and slipped 13.75% from last year’s 15,566 units. In contrast, the Hyundai Venue posted strong growth, rising 55.77% year-on-year to 11,714 units from 7,520 units. The Kia Sonet followed with 9,707 units, up 20.52% over last year.

The Hyundai Exter added 6,595 units, growing 11.80% compared to May 2025. The Mahindra XUV 3XO, including its EV version, recorded combined sales of 6,717 units, a 15.53% drop compared to last year. The model lost over 1,200 units compared to last year.

Further down, the Skoda Kylaq recorded 3,443 units, down 30.43%, while the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor posted 2,496 units, falling 17.76%. The Nissan Magnite managed 1,665 units, up 24.81%, while the Renault Kiger rose 19.06% to 656 units.

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At the lower end, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny sold 516 units, down 24.34%, and the Kia Syros posted 961 units, which are lower than last year.

Month-on-month trend is flat

Compared to April 2026, the segment slipped slightly by 1.05%, losing 1,255 units overall. Fronx moved ahead with 9.86% month-on-month growth, while Punch and Nexon also improved with gains of 5.76% and 5.37%.

Several models saw declines, including Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Exter and XUV 3XO. Kia Syros was the only outlier that recorded a 73.47% jump over April numbers.

Three-model dominance driving the market

The strongest takeaway from May 2026 is the increasing dominance of Fronx, Punch and Nexon. The trio together accounted for nearly 51% of total segment volumes and reinforced their position at the centre of India’s sub-compact SUV space.

With fewer than 500 units separating the top two, the leadership battle is tightly contested.

OEM snapshot

Among manufacturers, Tata Motors led the segment with 39,308 units, driven by Punch and Nexon. Maruti Suzuki followed with 34,627 units, supported heavily by Fronx. Hyundai stood third with 18,309 units, backed by Venue and Exter.

Tata and Maruti combined contributed nearly 63% of total segment sales, keeping the competition concentrated at the top end of the market.