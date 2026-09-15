The Tata Punch emerged as India's best-selling car in August 2026, ahead of both the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Swift. Together, the top 10 cars sold 1,83,037 units last month, a solid jump from 1,37,334 units in August 2025. Nine out of these ten models grew year on year, and Maruti Suzuki alone accounted for six models on the list.
Top 10 best-selling cars in August 2026
1. The Tata Punch led the pack with 21,320 units, nearly double the 10,704 units it sold in August 2025. That works out to a 99 percent jump, the highest growth rate on this entire list.
2. Right behind it, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R came in second with 20,180 units, up from 14,552 units last year in the same month, a 39 percent rise. It finished just 1,140 units short of the Punch.
3. Third place went to the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which sold 19,832 units against 12,385 units in August 2025, growing 60 percent. It trailed the Wagon R by only 348 units.
4. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx took fourth spot with 18,730 units, up from 12,422 units sold in August 2025, a 51 percent increase, landing 1,102 units behind the Swift.
5. Fifth place belonged to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, with 18,516 units, almost identical to the 18,445 units it sold in August 2025. Growth here was essentially flat.
6. The Tata Nexon, counting both its petrol and electric versions, came in sixth with 18,431 units, up from 14,004 units in the same month last year, growing 32 percent year on year.
7. Seventh place went to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, with 18,418 units compared to 16,509 units in August last year, a 12 percent rise. It's worth noting the Dzire is the only sedan on the list.
8. The Hyundai Creta held eighth spot with 16,288 units, up slightly from 15,924 units in August 2025, growing just 2 percent. It's also the only Hyundai model in the top 10.
9. Ninth place went to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, selling 15,746 units against 12,549 units last year in the same month, a 25 percent increase, and the third Maruti hatchback to make this list.
10. Rounding out the top 10 was the Mahindra Scorpio, combining both the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, with 15,576 units sold, up from 9,840 units sold in the same month last year, a strong 58 percent growth.
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