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  • /India's top 10 best-selling cars in August 2026: Tata Punch beats Wagon R, Swift to top sales chart

India's top 10 best-selling cars in August 2026: Tata Punch beats Wagon R, Swift to top sales chart

The Tata Nexon, counting both its petrol and electric versions, came in sixth with 18,431 units, up from 14,004 units in the same month last year, growing 32 percent year on year.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
India's top 10 best-selling cars in August 2026: Tata Punch beats Wagon R, Swift to top sales chart

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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India's top 10 best-selling cars in August 2026: Tata Punch beats Wagon R, Swift to top sales chart
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