India's top 10 best-selling cars revealed: Tata Punch, Dzire shine big

India's top 10 best-selling cars: April 2026 turned out to be a strong month for India's passenger vehicle market. Total dispatches reached 4,41,721 units, showing a solid 25% year-on-year growth. However, compared to March 2026, sales saw a slight drop of 1.3%. Maruti Suzuki remained the top-selling carmaker in the country. Tata Motors held the second spot, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai.

Maruti Dzire becomes best-selling car

The Maruti Dzire was the highest-selling car in April 2026. The sedan recorded sales of 23,580 units, compared to 16,996 units in April last year. It registered an impressive 39% YoY growth.

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Tata Punch takes second spot

The Tata Punch grabbed the second position on the sales chart. Tata sold 19,107 units of the Punch in April 2026, against 12,496 units during the same period last year. This translated into a massive 53% YoY growth.

Maruti Ertiga tops MPV segment

The Maruti Ertiga became India's third best-selling car and also the country's best-selling MPV. The model registered total sales of 19,063 units in April 2026.

Fronx, WagonR and Baleno stay strong

Maruti Suzuki continued its strong run with the Fronx, WagonR and Baleno securing the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively in the sales rankings. The remaining sales figures are mentioned in the list below.

Top 25 Best-Selling Cars In India In April 2026

Maruti Dzire- 23,580 units

Tata Punch- 19,107 units

Maruti Ertiga- 19,063 units

Maruti Fronx- 18,829 units

Maruti WagonR- 18,648 units

Maruti Baleno- 18,306 units

Tata Nexon- 18,126 units

Maruti Swift- 17,829 units

Hyundai Creta- 15,291 units

Mahindra Scorpio- 14,719 units

Maruti Brezza- 14,124 units

Maruti Victoris- 13,701 units

Maruti Eeco- 13,087 units

Hyundai Venue- 12,420 units

Maruti Alto- 10,856 units

Kia Seltos- 10,566 units

Kia Sonet- 10,537 units

Mahindra Thar- 10,459 units

Toyota Innova + Hycross- 9,630 units

Toyota Hyryder- 9,115 units

Mahindra Bolero- 8,917 units

Mahindra XUV 7XO- 8,630 units

Hyundai Exter- 8,096 units

Maruti Grand Vitara- 7,718 units

Mahindra XUV 3XO- 7,517 units