India's top 10 best-selling cars revealed: Tata Punch, Dzire shine big
Car sales: The Tata Nexon recorded strong sales of 18,126 units, marking a 17% year-on-year growth. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta saw a 10% decline in sales compared to April last year.
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India's top 10 best-selling cars: April 2026 turned out to be a strong month for India's passenger vehicle market. Total dispatches reached 4,41,721 units, showing a solid 25% year-on-year growth. However, compared to March 2026, sales saw a slight drop of 1.3%. Maruti Suzuki remained the top-selling carmaker in the country. Tata Motors held the second spot, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai.
Maruti Dzire becomes best-selling car
The Maruti Dzire was the highest-selling car in April 2026. The sedan recorded sales of 23,580 units, compared to 16,996 units in April last year. It registered an impressive 39% YoY growth.
Tata Punch takes second spot
The Tata Punch grabbed the second position on the sales chart. Tata sold 19,107 units of the Punch in April 2026, against 12,496 units during the same period last year. This translated into a massive 53% YoY growth.
Maruti Ertiga tops MPV segment
The Maruti Ertiga became India's third best-selling car and also the country's best-selling MPV. The model registered total sales of 19,063 units in April 2026.
Fronx, WagonR and Baleno stay strong
Maruti Suzuki continued its strong run with the Fronx, WagonR and Baleno securing the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively in the sales rankings. The remaining sales figures are mentioned in the list below.
Top 25 Best-Selling Cars In India In April 2026
Maruti Dzire- 23,580 units
Tata Punch- 19,107 units
Maruti Ertiga- 19,063 units
Maruti Fronx- 18,829 units
Maruti WagonR- 18,648 units
Maruti Baleno- 18,306 units
Tata Nexon- 18,126 units
Maruti Swift- 17,829 units
Hyundai Creta- 15,291 units
Mahindra Scorpio- 14,719 units
Maruti Brezza- 14,124 units
Maruti Victoris- 13,701 units
Maruti Eeco- 13,087 units
Hyundai Venue- 12,420 units
Maruti Alto- 10,856 units
Kia Seltos- 10,566 units
Kia Sonet- 10,537 units
Mahindra Thar- 10,459 units
Toyota Innova + Hycross- 9,630 units
Toyota Hyryder- 9,115 units
Mahindra Bolero- 8,917 units
Mahindra XUV 7XO- 8,630 units
Hyundai Exter- 8,096 units
Maruti Grand Vitara- 7,718 units
Mahindra XUV 3XO- 7,517 units
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