India's Top 10 Highest Selling Cars In January 2026: Tata Nexon leads the pack - Check full list

India's Top 10 Selling Cars In January 2026: SUVs and compact crossovers continued to dominate the sales charts in January 2026, while a few traditional hatchbacks also managed to stay relevant. Some models saw strong year-on-year growth, while a few cars lost momentum. Here's a closer look at India's 10 best-selling cars in January 2026 and what the numbers tell us.

India's 10 best-selling cars - January 2026

1. Tata Nexon- 23,365 units

2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire- 19,629 units

3. Tata Punch- 19,257 units

4. Hyundai Creta- 17,921 units

5. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga- 17,892 units

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift- 17,806 units

7. Maruti Suzuki Brezza- 17,486 units

8. Maruti Suzuki Baleno- 16,782 units

9. Mahindra Scorpio (N and Classic)- 15,542 units

10. Maruti Victoris- 15,240 units

Tata Nexon leads the pack

Tata Nexon, including its EV version, topped the chart with 23,365 units sold in January 2026. This is a massive 51.75% jump from 15,397 units in the same month last year. Maruti Dzire came second with 19,629 units, growing 27.60% YoY. Close behind was the Tata Punch (including EV model) at 19,257 units, posting 18.64% growth.

Creta slips, Ertiga gains

Hyundai Creta, including its EV version, sold 17,921 units last month, 3% down from the 18,522 units in January 2025, securing 4th spot on the sales chart. In contrast, the Maruti Ertiga finished in the 5th position with 17,892 units, growing 25.58% YoY.

Swift, Brezza and Baleno

Maruti Swift stayed steady with 17,806 units, posting modest growth. Brezza performed better, selling 17,486 units, up 18.57% YoY. Baleno, however, saw a sharp drop. Sales fell to 16,782 units, down 15.94% from 19,965 units in January 2025.

Scorpio and Victoris

Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N together sold 15,542 units, compared to 15,442 units in Jan 2025, showing flat growth. In the 10th position was Maruti Victoris, which clocked 15,240 units.