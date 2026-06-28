India's motorcycle market held steady in May 2026. Hero MotoCorp continued to lead the chart, powered largely by the Splendor's massive numbers. Honda Shine held onto second place despite a small dip in sales, while the Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache, Honda CB Unicorn, and Royal Enfield Classic 350 were among the strongest gainers for the month. Here are India's top 10 motorcycles in May 2026.
1. Hero Splendor
The Splendor remains untouchable as India's best-selling motorcycle. It sold 3,48,115 units in May 2026, up from 3,10,335 units a year earlier, marking a strong 12 percent growth.
2. Honda Shine
The Shine held its second spot with 1,55,441 units sold, slightly down from 1,58,271 units in May 2025. That's a 2 percent decline.
3. Bajaj Pulsar
The Pulsar range came in third with 1,24,270 units, up marginally from 1,22,151 units last year, posting 2 percent growth.
4. Hero HF Deluxe
The HF Deluxe saw a steep fall to 66,722 units from 1,07,768 units in May 2025. That's a sharp 38 percent decline.
5. TVS Apache
The Apache had a solid month, selling 53,900 units compared to 49,099 units last year, a healthy 10 percent jump.
6. TVS XL
The XL grew impressively to 48,569 units from 37,264 units a year ago, a strong 30 percent increase, making it one of the best performers on this list.
7. Honda CB Unicorn
The CB Unicorn sold 34,925 units, up 22 percent from 28,616 units in May 2025.
8. Royal Enfield Classic 350
The Classic 350 also had a strong month with 34,594 units sold, up from 28,628 units last year.
9. TVS Raider
The Raider dipped slightly to 34,852 units from 35,401 units in May 2025, a small 2 percent decline.
10. Bajaj Platina
Rounding off the list, the Platina sold 26,467 units, down from 27,919 units a year earlier.
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