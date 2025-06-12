Top-Selling Electric Car In India: JSW MG Motor India has announced that its MG Windsor, India’s best-selling electric car, has crossed the 27,000 unit sales milestone within just eight months of its launch. Notably, the company recently launched the Windsor EV PRO with a larger battery, which received 8,000 bookings within 24 hours in May 2025.

In an official statement, the company said, "MG Windsor has taken the Indian EV market by storm, capturing widespread demand and solidifying its position as a game-changer in the industry." It further added, "MG Windsor has disrupted the EV segment and emerged as a modern marvel in the automotive industry." Let's know a little more about the MG Windsor.

MG Windsor Prices (Ex-Showroom)

The MG Windsor is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 18.09 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also offered with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. It is a program that allows customers to pay for the battery on a usage basis, reducing the upfront cost of the vehicle by excluding the battery price.

Trims And Prices With BaaS

The Windsor comes in five trims: Excite, Exclusive, Essence, Exclusive Pro, and Essence Pro. With the BaaS plan, prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 13.09 lakh.

For the Excite, Exclusive, and Essence trims, the battery usage fee is Rs 3.9/km.

For the Exclusive Pro and Essence Pro, the fee is Rs 4.5/km.

Battery Pack Options And Features

Buyers can choose between two battery options: 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh, with a claimed range of up to 449 km on a single charge. The electric motor generates 136 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The car offers a glass sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a 15.6-inch freestanding touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, wireless charging, and more. It also gets ADAS, V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) and V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) capabilities.