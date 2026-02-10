Advertisement
India's vehicle retail sales jump 17.61% YoY in January 2026 as rural demand surges
AUTO NEWS

India's vehicle retail sales jump 17.61% YoY in January 2026 as rural demand surges

Feb 10, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
India's vehicle retail sales jump 17.61% YoY in January 2026 as rural demand surges

New Delhi: Vehicle retail sales in India commenced the calendar year 2026 on a strong note, recording a 17.61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in January, according to data released on Tuesday by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Total registrations reached 27,22,558 units during the month, supported by healthy rural cash flows, wedding season demand, and sustained momentum in the mobility and freight sectors.

The growth was visible across most categories, with two-wheelers and tractors leading the charge. Two-wheeler sales rose by 20.82 per cent to 18,52,870 units, while tractor registrations grew by 22.89 per cent to 1,14,759 units.

The commercial vehicle segment also saw a 15.07 per cent increase, reaching 1,07,486 units. Passenger vehicle sales grew at a more measured pace of 7.22 per cent, totalling 5,13,475 units. Conversely, the construction equipment segment faced a decline of 21.09 per cent, which the industry attributed to a high-base effect and specific market recalibrations.

"January 26 has delivered a strong, broad-based start to the calendar year, with overall vehicle retail at 27,22,558 units, registering +17.61% YoY," stated FADA President C. S. Vigneshwar. He noted that the performance was powered by post-GST momentum and robust demand visibility. He further observed that "the demand engine remains anchored in Bharat," highlighting that the rural market accounted for approximately 56 per cent of the two-wheeler segment.

In the passenger vehicle category, rural markets outperformed urban centers significantly. While urban growth stood at 2.75 per cent, rural registrations grew by 14.43 per cent. This trend indicates a structural expansion of demand into non-metro India, driven by a preference for SUVs and compact SUVs, alongside improved product availability. Additionally, inventory levels for passenger vehicles softened to 32-34 days, suggesting healthier channel discipline and improved working-capital efficiency.

Commercial vehicle demand reflected an improving freight sentiment and replacement-led buying. Light commercial vehicles grew by 14.94 per cent, while heavy commercial vehicles saw a 14.61 per cent rise. This uptrend aligns with increased infrastructure activity and renewed confidence among single-owner operators.

Looking ahead, the industry remains optimistic about the near-term outlook. FADA's member survey indicates that 72.56 per cent of dealers expect growth in February. Factors such as a growth-oriented Budget with an infrastructure focus, stable interest rates, and continued wedding season tailwinds are expected to support purchase intent.

"Overall sentiment remains Optimistic," the association noted, though it cautioned that high-base effects and selective supply constraints in certain models could impact growth in specific pockets.

