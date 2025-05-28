Advertisement
Is It A Plane, Is It A Fly...No It's A Banana Peel Car! FIRST VISUALS Of One Of The Lowest Cars In The World Created In Taiwan Drives Netizens Crazy - Watch

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2025, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The first look and you will fall in love with this this custom Honda Civic from Taiwan which is hailed as one of the lowest cars in the world. Yes! and guess what it's called? A 'Banana Peel' car. The first visuals are out on social media and ever since, netizens can't really keep calm. 

Meet Banana Peel Car

According to Radar.Am report, the driver has to lie down and use cameras instead of traditional mirrors for controlling the Banana Peel car which was created specifically for exhibitions. At a Taiwanese workshop Honda Civic was transformed into this eye-catching wonder. The vehicle moves just millimeters from the ground, with no visible steering wheel or pedals, reports DerechaDario.

It is fully modified Honda Civic EG by the Stance Garage Taiwan (SGT) team, led by Lan Dong.

A social media page of Luxury Taiwan states that 'Banana Peel is so close to the ground it looks like it’s clipping through the street—almost as if it’s stuck in a video game texture.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens Go Wow Over Banana Peel Car!

Several users commented on the page and were amazed by this wonder machine. One user wrote: How we will sit in car bro .?Amazing Sai h bhai. Another person wrote: Driver is 2-3ft I think

A user joked: I am eager to see the driver’s position inside. One person said: I thought this car was buried in concrete

Interestingly, earlier in 2023, custom Fiat Panda cut in half clinched the title of world's lowest car. Created by the Italian firm Carmagheddon, the Fiat Panda got its name in the Guinness World Records for being the world’s lowest car top.

