Is Toyota Hilux Safe Enough? ANCAP Gives 5-Star Rating – Check Expected Features And India Launch

The Toyota Hilux pickup truck has received a 5-star safety assessment under the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). It was launched in New Zealand in November 2025 and entered the Australian market in December 2025.

The ANCAP safety rating applies to all variants, except the Rugged X version, which is unrated. The assessment covers multiple safety categories, including occupant protection, vulnerable road user safety, and driver assistance systems.

Standard Safety Equipment

The Hilux comes equipped with a wide range of standard safety features. These include dual frontal airbags, side airbags for chest protection, side head-protecting airbags, and a driver knee airbag. A centre airbag is also provided as standard, offering additional protection to front-seat occupants during side-impact collisions.

Child Occupant Protection Performance

In the Child Occupant Protection category, the Hilux recorded a high score of 89 percent, earning 44 out of 49 points. The evaluation assessed front and side crash performance, ease of child restraint installation, and onboard child safety features. The results reflect improvements in seat design and ISOFIX anchorage strength. However these scores apply only to dual cab variants.

ANCAP noted that installing child restraints in the centre seat of the second row in dual cab versions is not recommended due to the absence of a top tether anchorage. Similarly, child restraint installation is not advised in single cab variants, as they lack top tether anchorages altogether.

Protection for Pedestrians and Cyclists

The Hilux scored 82 percent in the Vulnerable Road User Protection category, securing 52.16 out of 63 points. This assessment included tests for pedestrian and cyclist head, leg, and pelvis protection. It also evaluated the performance of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems designed to detect pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

Driver Assistance and Preventive Systems

Under the Safety Assist category, the pickup achieved 82 percent score, with 14.83 out of 18 points. The evaluation covered systems such as seatbelt reminders, lane support technologies, speed assistance, driver monitoring, and various AEB scenarios, including head-on and junction crashes.

Standard features include autonomous emergency braking across multiple scenarios, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, emergency lane keeping, and an advanced speed assistance system with speed sign recognition.

For Indian buyers, the new-generation Toyota Hilux is expected to debut in January 2026, and features may vary according to the Indian automobile market.