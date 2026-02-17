Jeep India launches Meridian Track Edition at Rs...; Check what's new

Jeep Meridian Track Edition Launched: Jeep India has introduced a new limited-run Track Edition of the Meridian SUV. It is priced from Rs 35.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is based on the top-spec Overland trim. It adds a few cosmetic upgrades inside and outside. The Meridian Track Edition is offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 versions. However, it is available only with an automatic gearbox.

Jeep Meridian Track Edition prices (ex-showroom)

Track AT 4x2- Rs 35,95,000

Track AT 4X4- Rs 37,82,000

The Jeep Meridian Track Edition is Rs 34,000 more expensive than the Overland trim. Bookings have already started at dealerships and online. Buyers will also need to pay an extra Rs 9,200 for the mandatory AXS pack, over the ex-showroom price.

What's new

The Meridian Track Edition gets piano black accents across the grille, badges and exterior moldings. There is also a new hood decal and a ‘Track Edition’ badge on the tailgate. Inside the cabin, it gets some premium touches. The dashboard now features a new suede trim with contrast stitching. The seats come with dual-tone leatherette and suede upholstery with quilted stitching. Dark Espresso accents and Piano Black bezels are spread across the cabin. It also gets a new Cortina leather-wrapped steering wheel. ‘Track Edition’ badges are placed on the floor mats and dashboard.

Features

The feature list remains almost the same as the Overland trim. It continues with a 10.1-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, Alpine sound system, powered and ventilated front seats with memory, and Level 2 ADAS. It also gets a new 140 mm full‑forward sliding function for the second row.

Official statement

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, "The Meridian Track Edition introduces a crafted, more expressive take on our premium 7‑seater while delivering the enhanced flexibility customers have asked for. With the new sliding second row, we’ve created the Most Comfortable Jeep Meridian Ever."

Engine

Under the hood, the SUV keeps the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. It produces 170hp and 350Nm. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Both 4x2 and 4x4 options are available.