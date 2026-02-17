Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017878https://zeenews.india.com/auto/jeep-india-launches-meridian-track-edition-at-rs-check-whats-new-3017878.html
NewsAutoJeep India launches Meridian Track Edition at Rs...; Check whats new
AUTO NEWS

Jeep India launches Meridian Track Edition at Rs...; Check what's new

Jeep Meridian Track Edition: Jeep India has introduced a new limited-run Track Edition of the Meridian SUV. It is priced from Rs 35.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jeep India launches Meridian Track Edition at Rs...; Check what's new

Jeep Meridian Track Edition Launched: Jeep India has introduced a new limited-run Track Edition of the Meridian SUV. It is priced from Rs 35.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is based on the top-spec Overland trim. It adds a few cosmetic upgrades inside and outside. The Meridian Track Edition is offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 versions. However, it is available only with an automatic gearbox.

Jeep Meridian Track Edition prices (ex-showroom)

Track AT 4x2- Rs 35,95,000
Track AT 4X4- Rs 37,82,000

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Jeep Meridian Track Edition is Rs 34,000 more expensive than the Overland trim. Bookings have already started at dealerships and online. Buyers will also need to pay an extra Rs 9,200 for the mandatory AXS pack, over the ex-showroom price.

What's new
The Meridian Track Edition gets piano black accents across the grille, badges and exterior moldings. There is also a new hood decal and a ‘Track Edition’ badge on the tailgate. Inside the cabin, it gets some premium touches. The dashboard now features a new suede trim with contrast stitching. The seats come with dual-tone leatherette and suede upholstery with quilted stitching. Dark Espresso accents and Piano Black bezels are spread across the cabin. It also gets a new Cortina leather-wrapped steering wheel. ‘Track Edition’ badges are placed on the floor mats and dashboard.

Features
The feature list remains almost the same as the Overland trim. It continues with a 10.1-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, Alpine sound system, powered and ventilated front seats with memory, and Level 2 ADAS. It also gets a new 140 mm full‑forward sliding function for the second row.

Official statement
Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, "The Meridian Track Edition introduces a crafted, more expressive take on our premium 7‑seater while delivering the enhanced flexibility customers have asked for. With the new sliding second row, we’ve created the Most Comfortable Jeep Meridian Ever."

Engine
Under the hood, the SUV keeps the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. It produces 170hp and 350Nm. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Both 4x2 and 4x4 options are available.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios
How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
maang tikka for women
Traditional And Designer Maang Tikka Jewellery For Women On Amazon
silver anklet women
Elegant Silver And Designer Anklets For Women On Amazon
Salim Khan
Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, Salman Khan rushes to meet
Auto news
Brezza facelift leak: New 6-speed gearbox, turbo engine & bigger screen likely
women shoulder bag
Stylish Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Occasion Wear On Amazon
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel directed to appear by Moradabad court after non-bailable warrant
Amul
Amul Celebrates Farhan Akhtar’s Hollywood Break with Sam Mendes Film
women jewellery set
Elegant Necklace And Earring Jewellery Sets For Women On Amazon
8th Pay Commission
DA hike before Holi? DA may rise from 58% to 60% for Govt staff