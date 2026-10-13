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Jeep launches Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition at Rs 73.55 lakh; limited to only 25 units

On the exterior, it gets an exclusive bright-green shade called Mojito. The roof comes in white. The grille has a white surround too.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
Jeep launches Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition at Rs 73.55 lakh; limited to only 25 units
Image Credit: Jeep launches Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition at Rs 73.55 lakh; limited to only 25 units

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Jeep launches Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition at Rs 73.55 lakh; limited to only 25 units
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