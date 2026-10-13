/Jeep launches Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition at Rs 73.55 lakh; limited to only 25 units

Jeep revealed the Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition last month. Now it has announced the price: Rs 73.55 lakh. That is Rs 1.25 lakh more than the Wrangler Rubicon, which this special edition is based on. Jeep brought only 25 units to India, and they have all been sold out. According to the company, the rapid sell-out highlights the growing appetite among Indian customers for limited-production vehicles that combine capability, distinctive design and collectible value. Worldwide, Jeep made just 250 units of the Wrangler Whitecap Edition.
Official statement
Commenting on the achievement, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, "The response to the Wrangler Rubicon Whitecap Edition has been exceptional and further demonstrates the strong emotional connection Indian customers share with the Jeep brand. Whitecap was conceived as a limited-production collector's edition, inspired by Jeep's iconic design DNA and created for customers who value exclusivity and distinction. The fact that all units have now been spoken for reflects both the enduring appeal of the Wrangler and the growing appreciation for rare Jeep vehicles among enthusiasts in India."
Exterior and interior changes
On the exterior, it gets an exclusive bright-green shade called Mojito. The roof comes in white. The grille has a white surround too. On the sides, you will see 1941 decals, which nod to the year the original Willys MB Jeep debuted. The fenders match the body colour. There is also a white 4 Wheel Drive sticker on the boot lid.
Inside, Jeep made just two additions: a built-in dashcam and reinforced grab handles. Everything else matches the standard Wrangler Rubicon. That includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 12-way powered front seats, an ADAS suite, 6 airbags and dual-zone climate control. You also get a 9-speaker Alpine sound system with a subwoofer and a 7-inch driver's display, among other things.
Engine and gearbox
Mechanically, it is the same as the Rubicon. A 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol engine makes 272hp and 400Nm. An 8-speed automatic sends that power to all four wheels through a standard 4x4 system.
Since it is based on the more capable Rubicon, the Whitecap Mojito Edition also gets serious off-road hardware. That includes heavy-duty Dana axles, an integrated off-road camera, reinforced suspension and rock rails. You also get 255-section off-road tyres on 17-inch wheels and high-clearance front fender flares.
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