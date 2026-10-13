/Jeep launches Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition at Rs 73.55 lakh; limited to only 25 units

Official statement

Commenting on the achievement, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, "The response to the Wrangler Rubicon Whitecap Edition has been exceptional and further demonstrates the strong emotional connection Indian customers share with the Jeep brand. Whitecap was conceived as a limited-production collector's edition, inspired by Jeep's iconic design DNA and created for customers who value exclusivity and distinction. The fact that all units have now been spoken for reflects both the enduring appeal of the Wrangler and the growing appreciation for rare Jeep vehicles among enthusiasts in India."