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Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition launched in India: Only 85 units available

The limited edition Meridian gets 85th Anniversary Edition decals on the front doors and tailgate, along with a unique logo on the wheel centre caps.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 06:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition launched in India: Only 85 units available
Image Credit: Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition launched in India: Only 85 units available

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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