/Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition launched in India: Only 85 units available

Jeep India has rolled out an 85th Anniversary Edition of the Meridian SUV, marking 85 years of the Jeep brand. Priced at Rs 36.05 lakh (ex-showroom), this special edition brings exclusive styling touches outside and a few extra features inside. However, it will be limited to just 85 units. Bookings have already opened at dealerships and on the Jeep India website.
What's new?
The limited edition Meridian gets 85th Anniversary Edition decals on the front doors and tailgate, along with a unique logo on the wheel centre caps. It comes in five exterior colours: Pearl White, Techno Metallic Green, Velvet Red, Grigio Magnesio, and Brilliant Black. The wheels also get a gloss-black finish to set them apart.
Step inside, and you'll notice a new gold accent running across the dashboard, plus an ambient lighting package. If you want to personalise things further, Jeep offers specially curated 85th Anniversary AXS packages, which include carpet floor mats, anniversary decal kits, ambient lighting, and an illumination package for the panoramic sunroof.
Jeep has also brought its CARA AI assistant to the Meridian with this special model. CARA is Stellantis's voice assistant, first seen in India on the Citroen Basalt. It handles navigation, weather updates, calls, music, and several vehicle functions, all through voice commands in 52 languages, including most major Indian languages.
Interestingly, CARA is also now available on the regular Meridian Limited (O) trim, which now costs Rs 30.45 lakh, a jump of Rs 45,000 from before.
Powertrain and specs
The Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition is built on the SUV's top Overland trim, and mechanically, nothing has changed. It gets the same 170hp, 350Nm 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox, with an optional 4x4 system available too.
Here's the interesting part. This anniversary edition doesn't cost a single rupee more than the regular Overland trim it's based on.
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