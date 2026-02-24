Jeep reintroduces Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition in India - Details

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition: Jeep India has brought back a slice of its iconic history with the launch of the Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition. This special model pays tribute to the original 1941 Willys MB that cemented Jeep's place in history. The earlier Willys’ 41 Special Edition, launched in 2025, sold out in just seven days. Now, the company is returning with an updated version that adds more heritage elements and modern equipment. Only 41 units will be available across India, making it a rare and collectible offering for enthusiasts.

Official statement

Speaking on the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, "The Willys legacy is more than a story. It is the foundation of Jeep’s character. The Wrangler Willys 41 2.0 is our tribute to that heritage. It reflects the spirit of the original 1941 Willys MB while delivering the capability, authenticity and emotional connection that Jeep owners value deeply, blending timeless Willys cues with contemporary engineering to deliver capability, exclusivity and character in equal measure."

Inspired by the 1941 Willys

The new edition is based on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon variant. It blends classic design cues inspired by the 1941 Willys with contemporary engineering. The company, in an official press release, said, "With only 41 units available nationwide, the Wrangler Willys 41 celebrates Jeep’s military heritage while meeting the expectations of modern adventure seekers."

In terms of equipment, the Willys 41 Limited Edition is built for real-world adventures. It gets motorised side steps and an integrated digital video recorder as standard. Jeep is also offering an optional accessory pack. This kit includes a roof carrier with an integrated side ladder and a Sunrider rooftop. These additions are aimed at buyers who love long road trips and outdoor exploration. They also enhance the rugged visual appeal.

More expensive than Rubicon variant

The limited edition will be sold at a premium of Rs 2 lakh over the standard Rubicon variant. Buyers can also opt for the exclusive accessories, designed specifically for this edition, available at Rs 3.6 lakh. With this launch, Jeep is clearly targeting collectors and hardcore off-road fans.