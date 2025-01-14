JLR, Tata Communications Strengthen Partnership For Connected Car Tech

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Communications have strengthened their collaboration for connected car technologies, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. As part of the enhanced collaboration, Tata Communications will offer its MOVE platform to enhance JLR's connected vehicle ecosystem, transforming the driving experience for customers worldwide.

The partnership will empower JLR's next-generation software-defined vehicles with continuous connectivity and access to intelligent services even in the remotest locations across 120 countries, the auto maker said in a statement. The latest tie-up is an extension of their existing partnership to future-proof the carmaker's digital transformation.

Leveraging the MOVE platform, JLR's upcoming medium-sized SUVs built on the new electric modular architecture (EMA) will seamlessly transition between mobile networks and operators, enabling non-stop access to personalised connected services, such as media streaming, it said.

The platform will also enable greater and more secure data exchange between JLR and its customers' vehicles, delivering more efficient Software Over-the-air (SOTA) updates and supporting the rollout of evolving Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), it added.

"The partnership with Tata Communications is the next step in our software-defined vehicle journey, offering highly secure and cost-effective data connectivity across 120 countries," JLR Director of Digital Product Platform Off-Board Mark Brogden stated.