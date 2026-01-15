Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3007006https://zeenews.india.com/auto/jsw-likely-to-launch-jetour-t2-in-india-this-year-reports-3007006.html
NewsAutoJSW Likely To Launch Jetour T2 SUV In India This Year: Reports
AUTO NEWS

JSW Likely To Launch Jetour T2 SUV In India This Year: Reports

JSW Motors Limited, the passenger vehicle arm of the JSW Group, is reportedly preparing to enter the Indian car market this year. 

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JSW Likely To Launch Jetour T2 SUV In India This Year: Reports

JSW Jetour T2 Launch: JSW Motors Limited, the passenger vehicle arm of the JSW Group, is reportedly preparing to enter the Indian car market this year. It has partnered with Jetour, a China-based automotive brand owned by Chery Automobile, and the Jetour T2 SUV could be the company’s first product, according to the reports.

Media reports suggest that the launch will happen independently and not under the JSW MG Motor India joint venture. The SUV will wear a JSW badge and name, instead of the Jetour branding. The upcoming SUV will be assembled at JSW’s upcoming greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. 

According to the reports, the company plans to have the vehicle on sale by the third quarter of this year. With this move, JSW aims to establish itself as a standalone carmaker in India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Expected Powertrain
The SUV is likely to arrive with a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid setup. Internationally, this hybrid powertrain is offered with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. It is still unclear which version will be introduced in India.

Design
In terms of design, the T2 is a large and rugged-looking SUV. It has a boxy and upright stance, similar to vehicles like the Land Rover Defender. Despite its tough appearance, it uses a monocoque chassis instead of a ladder-frame construction. 

Size
The SUV measures around 4.7 metres in length and nearly 2 metres in width. This makes it larger than the Tata Safari, even though it is a five-seater. A longer 7-seat version is also sold in some markets.

Price
Pricing details for India are yet to be announced. For reference, the front-wheel-drive five-seat T2 i-DM is priced at AED 1,44,000 (around Rs 35 lakh) in the UAE.

Jetour
Jetour is a brand owned by Chinese automaker Chery. Launched in 2018, it focuses mainly on SUVs and is present in markets across China, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

BMC Elections 2026
BMC Election Results 2026: Who Will Win The Battle? Know How To Check Results
US military action Iran
US Nuclear-Powered Warship Heads Towards Iran: All About USS Abraham Lincoln
women earrings
Earrings That Elevate Every Look from Daily Wear to Special Nights
Women Fashion
Power Dressing Made Easy with Stylish Women’s Blazers for Work & Beyond
India
After Two Warnings, Centre Now Prepares To Evacuate Indians From Iran
Technology
No More Use Of ChatGPT On WhatsApp: Meta's New Rules End Access For 50M Users
RSSB Grade 4 Result 2025
RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Soon At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps Here
London
London Protests Over Alleged Grooming of Sikh Minor, Police Response Question
women sweatshirt
Cozy Women’s Sweatshirts for Everyday Comfort, Layered Style & Winter Ease
Singur controversy
The Singur Gambit: How BJP Is Using Singur To Challenge Mamata Banerjee